A-K Valley campus clippings: Highlands grad Bonnett earns All-American swimming honors

Bailey Bonnett can add “All-American” to her long list of swimming accomplishments.

The Kentucky freshman, a Highlands graduate, earned first-team All-American honors in the 200-yard breaststroke after placing fifth in the event at the NCAA championships Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Bonnett touched the wall in 2 minutes, 7.22 seconds, five-hundredths of a second off her school-record time. The former Golden Ram was the only freshman to earn first-team All-American honors in the 200 breaststroke.

Baseball

Allegheny

Junior Noah Shannon (Freeport) doubled and drove in a run in a 13-12 win over Carroll.

Thiel

Senior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) hit a pair of homers over the weekend — a three-run shot in a victory over Mt. Aloysius and a solo shot in a loss to Baldwin Wallace. On the season, Hudecek is hitting .342 with three homers, four doubles and 10 RBIs.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the final inning to lift the Presidents to a 6-5 win over SUNY New Paltz in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday. Sciullo is batting .296 with a homer and 10 RBIs this season.

Bowling

Westmoreland CCC

Freshman Gianni Emricko (Valley) teamed with Charlie Yorko to finish in second place at the 2018 NJCAA National Bowling Championships in Buffalo, N.Y. The pair scored 1,189, 40 pins behind first place. Emricko also finished 29th in the all-events standings, which incorporates singles and doubles work.

Men's golf

Gannon

Senior Matt Barto (Leechburg) led the Golden Knights to a seventh-place finish — their best ever — at the spring season-opening BrownGolf Intercollegiate Golf Invitational in Jackson Center, N.C. Barto tied for 13th place after shooting a 10-over-par 154 in the two-round event. He has scored in the 70s in all of his rounds during the 2017-18 season.

Women's gymnastics

WVU

Senior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) scored a pair of career highs with a 9.875 on beam and 9.85 on uneven bars, helping the Mountaineers post a season-best score of 196.775 and sweep a five-team meet at Towson on Sunday. Those scores earned Gillette a pair of fourth-place finishes in the individual event competitions. She added a 9.75 on floor.

Softball

Thiel

Junior Jess Kelley (Freeport) shined at the plate and in the pitching circle, driving in three runs in the Tomcats' 5-4 win over Penn State Beaver. She earned her first pitching victory of the season with a complete game, limiting Beaver to four runs — one earned — on six hits. Junior Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) added a pair of hits, including a double, and scored two runs.

Westminster

Senior Nicole Anderson (Riverview) drove in a run with a double in the Titans' 3-2 victory over Hiram on Saturday. Anderson is batting .344 with four doubles and six RBIs on the season.

Track and field

Allegheny

Freshman Liz Debich (Kiski Area) won the shot put competition at the Muskingum Duals on Saturday, recording a throw of 11.09 meters.

Muskingum

Sophomore Reannah Martin (Apollo-Ridge) won the pole vault at Saturday's Muskingum Duals, clearing 2.59 meters.