New approach helps UPJ wrestler Chris Eddins earn national title

Chris Eddins lost twice to Darren Wynn during his freshman season at Pitt-Johnstown, but a few things were different before the third meeting, which took place March 10 in the 141-pound final at the NCAA Division II championships.

For starters, Eddins entered the match with confidence in part because he wrestled Wynn, a four-time All-American and national runner-up in 2017, tough on both occasions last season, including a 1-0 overtime loss at the Midwest Classic.

Plus, the Greensburg Salem graduate and former WPIAL champion was on a serious run in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Seeded seventh after a second-place finish at the Super Region I tournament, Eddins defeated three higher-seeded wrestlers — No. 4 Will Roarke (Maryville), No. 5 Andrew Schulte (California Baptist) and No. 3 Jarred Oftendahl (St. Cloud State) — to reach the final.

Finally, Eddins adopted an approach Wynn, a senior from McKendree and the bracket's top seed, had not encountered in the previous two meetings. And the formula turned Eddins into the 13th national champion in Pitt-Johnstown history.

"I learned I need to focus on the match, not focus on the crowd or all the other stuff," Eddins said. "My opponent is just another guy in front of me. I respect him, but I can't give him too much credit."

Eddins, who qualified for the national tournament as a freshman, changed his focus and altered his preparation.

"After last year, people started wrestling him differently," longtime UPJ coach Pat Pecora said. "They started not being as aggressive on their feet because he's such a good defensive wrestler. We had to get him more offensive. I think he had more takedowns at nationals than he did all year before that."

Against Wynn, Eddins scored a first-period takedown before the 2016 national champion tied the score 2-2 in the second. In the third, Eddins made an escape and added riding time for a stunning 4-2 victory.

"I remember thinking before the match that I could do this as a sophomore, and when my hand was raised, I realized all that hard work paid off," Eddins said.

Teammate Cody Law later joined Eddins as a national champion when he won the 157-pound title — "There's only 10 national champions, and we had two of them," Pecora said — and the duo spearheaded a sixth-place finish for the Mountain Cats. Devin Austin, a Penn-Trafford graduate, placed seventh at 165 to earn All-American status.

For Eddins, who finished the season with a 24-2 record, the climb to the top of the podium mirrored that of teammate and fellow Greensburg Salem alum Tyler Reinhart.

Both won multiple WPIAL medals and finished sixth at the PIAA championships in their senior seasons. Pecora, whose 581 wins in 42 seasons at UPJ rank second in NCAA history, targets WPIAL champions who reach the state semifinals and lose because those wrestlers often fall off the radar of Division-I coaches.

As a sophomore at UPJ, Reinhart won a national title.

"It's crazy when you compare us and how similar it is," Eddins said. "It's almost like it was destiny."

Eddins said he wrestled with extra motivation this season after Reinhart suffered a season-ending injury Dec. 9 at the PSAC championships.

As a junior, Reinhart earned All-America honors with a seventh-place finish. Eddins, who plans a return to training, competing and instructing soon, hopes his path includes successfully defending his title as a junior.

"The best thing about Chris is he's still not done. There's certain things he can work on, and he can get better," Pecora said. "Next year will be a whole new set of things to deal with. It's not easy winning a national title. It's even harder defending it."

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.