Weekend College Top 10: Penn State pins down another national title

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Penn State wrestling No. 1 again

Four Nittany Lions won individual titles, including junior Jason Nolf (Kittanning) at 157 pounds and sophomore Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) at 165, as Penn State earned its seventh team crown in the past eight years Saturday in Cleveland. The Nittany Lions clinched the title on junior Bo Nickal's pin in the 184-pound final. Senior Zain Retherford (149) was PSU other's individual champion, as he won his third national title and also was named the NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler of the Year for the third season in a row. Nolf and Joseph earned their second NCAA titles. Penn State finished with 141.5 points, seven more than Ohio State.

2. Clarion diver takes gold at NCAAs

Junior Christina Sather took first in the 1-meter at the Division II swimming and diving championships Friday in Greensboro, N.C. Her score of 482.90 was 21 points ahead of the second-place finisher. She also was named College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division II Women's Diver of the Year, and the Golden Eagles' Dave Hrovat was honored as national women's coach of the year for the 14th time.

3. Penn State men's hockey NCAA-bound

The 13th-ranked Nittany Lions received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Third-seeded Penn State (18-14-5) and second-seeded Denver (22-9-8) meet in a Midwest Regional game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Allentown.

4. RMU men's hockey reaches conference title game before losing

Robert Morris used a dramatic overtime victory against top-seeded Mercyhurst on Friday to advance to the Atlantic Hockey Conference championship game, but it lost 5-1 to Air Force on Saturday in Rochester, N.Y. In Friday's 5-4 win, senior Brady Ferguson scored three times, including the tying goal with 45 seconds left in regulation. In overtime, junior Michael Louria scored 6:45 in on a backhander. Sophomore goaltender Francis Marotte finished with 41 saves. Robert Morris, the seventh seed in the tournament, ended the season 18-20-3.

5. Point Park baseball makes it 18 consecutive wins

The No. 22 Pioneers (18-1, 9-0) continued their dominant start, taking four games from Cincinnati Christian over the weekend. Point Park won by scores of 10-0 and 5-2 on Sunday and 10-1 and 5-1 on Saturday. On Sunday, seniors Chris Hernandez (four RBIs) and Richard Perez (three RBIs) led the offense in the opener, and junior Nick Bucci (Allderdice) improved to 3-0 by striking out seven in six scoreless innings. In the second game, junior Christian Negron (3-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. On Saturday, coach Loren Torres earned his 300th victory at Point Park.

6. Pitt softball slams North Carolina in series finale

Senior McKayla Taylor hit a grand slam to highlight the Panthers' 10-2 victory over the Tar Heels in the decisive game of their ACC series Sunday. North Carolina won 8-4 on Friday, and Pitt answered with a 6-3 triumph Sunday. Senior Giorgiana Zeremenko (Canon-McMillan) went 7 for 10 in the series with three homers and three doubles, giving her 10 homers on the season. The Panthers improved to 15-11-1 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels dropped to 12-15, 4-2.

7. No. 17 Robert Morris men's lacrosse extends streak

Redshirt junior Matt Schmidt scored four times as the Colonials rallied past Northeast Conference opponent Sacred Heart, 12-8, for their fourth consecutive victory. Robert Morris improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in conference.

8. No. 17 IUP lacrosse stays unbeaten

Junior Adriana Greco had six goals, and classmate Ally Burrows added four goals and two assists as the Crimson Hawks (4-0) rallied past Kutztown, 15-12, on Saturday. Tenth-year coach Mindy Richmond earned her 100th win for IUP (4-0).

9. Westminster softball surges to 5th consecutive victory

Strong pitching led the Titans past visiting Hiram, 3-2 and 2-0, in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday. In Game 1, senior Jazmyn Rohrer (6-1) struck out seven in a six-hitter, and senior Courtney Dieterich drove in sister Addie Dieterich for the go-ahead run in the sixth. In Game 2, senior Hannah Ritter threw a two-hitter, and Addie Dieterich went 3 for 3 with a homer and two runs. Westminster moved to 7-5.

10. Seton Hill men's lacrosse rolls to another win

The Griffins improved to 6-1 with a 17-5 victory over North Greenville on Saturday. Freshman John Hofseth (four goals) and junior Jack Moran (three goals, four assists) led the way.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.