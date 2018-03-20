Westmoreland campus clippings: Carolyn Appleby helps IUP women's get to Final Four

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Call it junior achievement.

Carolyn Appleby made the WPIAL semifinals as an 11th-grader when she played at Greensburg Central Catholic a few years ago.

Now the standout junior guard for IUP is headed to the NCAA Division II Final Four.

Appleby scored a team-high 23 points and handed out six assists Monday night to lead the Crimson Hawks (30-3) to a 75-71 win over Stonehill (Mass.) in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Appleby, who is IUP's second-leading scorer (16 ppg) and a 1,000-point career scorer, was the Atlantic Region Tournament MVP after averaging 17.7 points over three games in guiding the Crimson Hawks to the regional title.

No. 5 seed IUP will face top-seeded Ashland (35-0) at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Sanford Pentagon.

IUP's roster is heavily populated with WPIAL players: senior guard Halle Denman (Blackhawk), redshirt junior Lauren Wolosik (Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic), redshirt senior Audrey Stapleton (Indiana), sophomore forward Lexie Griggs (Vincentian), sophomore guard Courtney Alexander (OLSH) and sophomore guard Madison Kerr (Peters Township).

Hockey

Penn State

Senior backup goaltender Matt Erichman (Ligonier Valley) will join the third-seeded Nittany Lions in the NCAA Tournament beginning Saturday with a rematch against Denver, the defending champion.

Last year, Denver clipped the Lions, 6-3, in the regional finals. Erlichman also played for the Pittsburgh Hornets and Three Rivers Vengeance.

Men's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Junior Jeremy Kennedy was named Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week after scoring four goals, including the winner in a 6-5 double-OT win over Grove City. Kennedy leads the ORLC with 20 goals and 28 points.

Seton Hill

Freshman faceoff specialist Jay Scerbo was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men's Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week. In two games, Scerbo had 21 ground balls and won 32 of 43 faceoffs while also scoring a goal in a 17-5 win against North Greenville.

Scerbo leads the GMAC in ground balls per game.

Women's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Senior midfielder Maggie Nelson was named Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Nelson tied the single-game program record with 10 goals, including the winner, in a 15-14 overtime win against Juniata.

Men's volleyball

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore libero Robert McMaster (Norwin) had a team-high 11 digs and added four assists to help Behrend (9-8) sweep D'Youville, 3-0.

Baseball

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Reno Rainey (Norwin) went 5 for 7 with three runs and three RBIs, and junior Tyler Holland and junior Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) had two RBIs each in a doubleheader split against Grove City.

Freshman Andy Prentice struck out five and allowed five hits over 5 2⁄ 3 innings to get the win in Game 2 for the Bobcats (5-6).

Saint Vincent

Sophomore Jimmy Malone was named PAC Pitcher of the Week. He threw eight shutout innings in a 5-0 win over Castleton, striking out six and walking one in the four-hit victory.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior first baseman Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford) had three hits and two RBIs in a doubleheader sweep against SUNY New Paltz in the Russ Matt Invitational in Auburndale, Fla.

Softball

Saint Vincent

Senior Emily Duerr and freshman Erica Smiley led the Bearcats to a doubleheader sweep of Penn State Altoona. Duerr, a left-hander, tossed a complete-game six-hitter and allowed one earned run in a 3-1 win. Senior Shelby Noel (Latrobe) and sophomore Victoria Culver had two hits each.

Smiley had three strirkeouts and two walks in her first collegiate complete game as the Bearcats won the second game 2-0.

SVC (9-3) has won four consecutive.

Men's basketball

WCCC

Freshman forward Kyle Carrington will transfer to Point Park to continue his playing career. Carrington, who is from Detroit, was second on the team in scoring this season at 14.8 points per game and also averaged 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Men's tennis

Saint Vincent

Sophomore Jon Oskin was named PAC Player of the Week after winning a pair of matches in a 9-0 win over Mount Aloysius.

Sophomore teammate Riley Maruca (Greensburg Salem) was named PAC Rookie of the Week after two straight-set wins against Mount Aloysius.

Men's outdoor track & field

Saint Vincent

Senior Laurence Jaross picked up PAC Athlete of the Week honors after he won the 1,500-meter run at the Muskie Duals in 4 minutes, 6.72 seconds. He also ran a leg of the winning 1,600 relay.

Freshman Frankie King (Greensburg Salem) earned PAC Rookie of the Week. He was third in the 1,500 at Muskingum and helped the 1,600 relay to victory.