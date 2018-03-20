Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

GCC grad Appleby leads IUP to national semifinals

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 12:06 a.m.
GCC grad Carolyn Appleby has started every game for IUP, which is 25-2.
Keith Boyer
Call it junior achievement.

Carolyn Appleby made the WPIAL semifinals as an 11th grader when she played at Greensburg Central Catholic a few years ago.

Now the standout junior guard for IUP is headed to the NCAA Division II Final Four.

Appleby scored a team-high 23 points and handed out six assists Monday night to lead the Crimson Hawks (30-3) to a 75-71 win over Stonehill (Mass.) in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Appleby, who is IUP's second-leading scorer (16 ppg) and 1,000-point career scorer, was the Atlantic Region Tournament MVP after averaging 17.7 points over three games in guiding the Crimson Hawks to the regional title.

No. 5 seed IUP will face top-seeded Ashland (35-0) at 9:30 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday in the national semifinals at Sanford Pentagon.

IUP's roster is heavily populated with WPIAL players, seven in all including senior guard Halle Denman (Blackhawk), redshirt junior Lauren Wolosik (Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic), redshirt senior Audrey Stapleton (Indiana), sophomore forward Lexie Griggs (Vincentian), sophomore guard Courtney Alexander (OLSH), and sophomore guard Madison Kerr (Peters Township).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

