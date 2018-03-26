Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: Swimmer Davis earns All-American honor

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, March 26, 2018, 6:18 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Jacob Davis already had made school history by qualifying for nationals. But the junior swimmer from Saint Vincent added to his banner season on the big stage.

Davis earned All-America honors by placing seventh in the 100-yard freestyle finals Saturday at the NCAA Division III swimming and diving championships at Indiana.

He finished in 44.38 seconds to become the first All-American swimmer in the 14-year history of Saint Vincent swimming.

The Presidents' Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Year also finished 19th in the 200 freestyle in 20.58 seconds.

Davis, a Brashear graduate, won PAC titles in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and the 200 and 400 free relays.

His time of 44.36 in the 100 free is a school and conference record. He also broke the school record in the 100 free with his mark of 1:39.88.

Wrestling

Iowa

Freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) received the Hammer Award by The Amateur Wrestling News and was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week after his performance at the NCAA championships.

Lee won a national title at 125 pounds, scoring a tournament-high 27 points in five matches. After discussion that Lee might redshirt this season, he instead took charge on the mat from the start and finished 22-2.

Women's basketball

IUP

Junior point guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) was named to the all-tournament team at the Elite Eight in Sioux Falls, S.D. She helped lead the Crimson Hawks (30-4) to the NCAA Division II semifinals, where they lost to national power and eventual runner-up Ashland (36-1), 92-68.

Appleby scored 17 points in the Final Four game, giving her 522 for the season, the seventh-most by a player in a season at IUP. She averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

She was named Atlantic Region Tournament MVP after averaging 17.7 points over three games in guiding the Crimson Hawks to the regional title.

Softball

Hillsdale (Mich.)

Freshman catcher Madi Stoner (Hempfield) hit her first collegiate home run, a solo blast, in a 3-0 victory over Trevecca Nazarene. Stoner was hitting .269 through 10 games played with the Chargers (8-8).

Baseball

Seton Hill

Redshirt junior Colton Carney delivered a two-out single to score senior Tom McCarthy to give the Griffins a 6-5 walk-off victory over Slippery Rock in the second game of their home-opening doubleheader Sunday.

Carney had two hits and scored two runs. A two-out, two-run single from junior Ryan Grieco (Franklin Regional) the score at 5-5 after five innings. Grieco had two RBIs.

Freshman Neal McDermott (Greensburg Central Catholic) pitched 3 13 scoreless innings to earn his first college win.

In the first game, a 7-4 loss, Carney and redshirt sophomore Chris Law had two hits each for Seton Hill.

Carney was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week.

Women's track and field

Virginia

Senior pole vaulter Bridget Guy (Hempfield) was named ACC Women's Field Performer of the Week after she cleared 14 feet, 1 14 inches to take first place at the Hurricane Invitational.

Women's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Senior Maggie Nelson picked up Division III Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association. Nelson scored 10 goals against Juniata, including the winning score, in a 15-14 victory.

She added 10 more scores in a 23-11 win over Muskingum.

Nelson also recently was the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

