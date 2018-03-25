Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Matt Ramsey's contributions measure up for John Carroll swimming

Devon Moore | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
John Carroll's Matt Ramsey lost five weeks of strength training after suffering a concussion.
The difficult part about swimming is time is measured in fractions of seconds, and one blink can be the difference between first and fourth place. Sometimes it helps to stop and look at the big picture.

For example, while Matt Ramsey did not achieve his goal of making the NCAA Division III nationals, a good portion of his growth in his sophomore season is immeasurable.

Ramsey, who won two WPIAL titles during a decorated career at Hampton, started his time at John Carroll with a solid freshman season.

He earned a “B” provisional NCAA qualifying time with a school-record 50-yard free (20.50 seconds) and was the only swimmer to earn CSCAA Scholar All-American Honors in 2016-17. But this season brought unforeseen challenges as Ramsey suffered a concussion outside of swimming, setting his strength training back five weeks.

“This year was pretty disappointing compared to my expectations,” said Ramsey, who posted a 20.68 in the 50 free, enough to provisionally qualify but ultimately not enough to get in. “I thought I bounced back pretty well, but it didn't prove to be true.”

Ramsey, who dealt with a concussion in his junior year for Hampton, was left frustrated.

“You can basically sit in your room with the lights off and listen to audio books,” said Ramsey, a finance and accounting major who earned All-Academic List honors with a 3.51 GPA. “It (stunk). Even now, it (stinks) not swimming. (Teammate) Jackson Cooper and I were banking on making it (to NCAAs) this year. We're going to re-tune for next year.”

JCU coach Mark Fino's notes on Ramsey had a different tone. Ramsey assumed an important role outside the pool with his teammates and improved his 100 and 200 times.

“He still had some very good swims,” Fino said. “And I think he's taken a positive role with his teammates, helping them learn to be better swimmers and teaching them. That contributes to the team growth and development.”

Said Ramsey: “Training wise, I realized it's really important to bond with my teammates. I made a lot tighter bond with the guys on my team.”

In addition to his leadership development, Ramsey was named Ohio Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week for Jan. 22 and swam well at the OAC championships, placing first in the 50 and 100 and fourth in the 200 free.

It made the difference in JCU's second consecutive conference championship as it edged Ohio Northern by three points.

Fino said the small margins Ramsey missed by in his 50 time hardly are indicative of his development.

“He's becoming a much stronger part of this team,” Fino said. “For that 20 seconds, he didn't have a perfect race. But that's OK. Life isn't always perfect.”

Ramsey plans to work on his physical strength as he feels his ailment didn't leave him with the muscle power he needed.

“I ended the season about 5 pounds lighter,” he said. “I'm going to try the opposite, try to gain 15 to 20 and see if that strength can take me where I need to be.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

