District Colleges

A-K Valley campus clippings: Jordan Gillette, WVU gymnastics head for NCAA regionals

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Jordan Gillette and WVU gymnastics are making their way to the postseason.

The Mountaineers were selected to the 36-team field for the upcoming NCAA Regionals on April 7 at six sites throughout the country. WVU will travel to Penn State for its regional, which begins at 4 p.m. The top two teams at each regional site advance to the national championships April 20-21 in St. Louis, Mo.

Gillette, a senior and Highlands graduate, helped WVU place fourth at the Big 12 championships Saturday. She scored 9.8 on uneven bars and floor and 9.775 on beam, with her bars and beam scores each team highs.

Women's Basketball

Duke

Senior Erin Mathias (Fox Chapel) saw her collegiate career end with a 72-59 loss to No. 1 UConn in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Mathias had seven points and eight rebounds in the defeat. She averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds as a senior.

Baseball

Geneva

Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) leads the Presidents' Athletic Conference with 25 RBIs this season after driving in three runs in the second game of a doubleheader sweep over Clarks Summit on Saturday. Luciana, hitting .375, also leads the league in triples (four) and runs (20) and ranks in the top 10 in hits (21), slugging percentage (.571), total bases (32) and walks (nine). Geneva has won 11 consecutive games.

Grove City

Senior Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) is leading the Wolverines (7-8) in hitting, holding a .340 batting average with seven doubles — tops in the PAC — and five RBIs. He had hits in 13 of the team's first 15 games.

Mt. Aloysius

Freshman Jeremy Iellimo (Valley) was named Mt. Aloysius Athlete of the Week after a two-hit, two-RBI performance in a loss to Catholic University earlier this month. Iellimo is batting .286 with six RBIs in 11 games.

Virginia Wesleyan

Sophomore Jacob Pilarski (Fox Chapel) is shining at the mound and the plate for the Marlins. He holds a 5-0 record and 2.03 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 31 innings after limiting Guilford to one run over six innings in an 8-4 win in his most recent start.

He also is batting .359 with a homer and 12 RBIs. He doubled, homered and drove in seven runs in Virginia Wesleyan's most recent game, a 25-13 win over Tufts.

Softball

Carlow

Freshman Kasey Wolford (Burrell) hit her first collegiate home run, a solo shot, in a 5-2 victory over Waynesburg. Wolford is batting .324 with one double, one homer and three RBIs this season.

Penn State Behrend

Junior Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) continues to stay hot at the plate, hitting safely in 11 of the Lions' first 14 games. She ranks second on the team with a .366 batting average and has a team-high 12 runs. She has a double, a homer and seven RBIs.

