Derry's Zach Baum makes instant impact at Saint Vincent

Derry graduate Zach Baum got off to a blistering start as a member of the Saint Vincent men's swimming team.

Baum, a 6-foot-4 freshman, took first place in three events individually and two relays at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship meet recently at Grove City.

In two relays, he was runner-up.

He was named first-team All-PAC and the Bearcats' representative on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.

“I had extreme time drops in every event,” said Baum, 18. “Winning all three of my events (individually) was also surprising to me.”

Baum set school, meet and pool records and made the NCAA Division III championship provisional “B” cut in the 100-yard butterfly (49.24 seconds).

He broke school and pool records in the 200 individual medley (1:53.06) and a school record in the 200 butterfly (1:53.47).

He was part of the 400 freestyle relay (3:05) and 200 free relay (1:22.88) teams that won and the 200 medley relay (1:32.21) and 400 medley relay (3:26.05) teams that came in second.

The Bearcats finished third of five teams.

Saint Vincent coach Josh Gurekovich was not surprised by Baum's performance.

“Zach worked hard all season and is a very talented (swimmer),” Gurekovich said. “We had very high expectations with him coming in, and he definitely achieved them and beyond.

“Our major goal is to get him (to) the NCAA national meet. He made two provisional cuts but was still just not quite fast enough to make it.”

Baum, the WPIAL Class AA co-record holder in the 100 butterfly, said the highlight of the season was getting the “B” cut and breaking the PAC record in the event.

“My long-term goals include performing to the best of my abilities in the pool and the classroom,” said Baum, who plans to study mathematics. “Hopefully, I will continue getting better in both.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.