Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

NCAA wrestling championships enjoy record attendance, viewership

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Jason Nolf of Penn State runs onto the mat during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Nolf is a Kittanning High School graduate.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Jason Nolf of Penn State runs onto the mat during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Nolf is a Kittanning High School graduate.

Updated 11 hours ago

There were numerous records set at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships last week.

Record crowds attended the six sessions at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, and Thursday the NCAA reported nearly 8 million fans tuned in to watch on ESPN.

The six sessions drew 113,743, breaking the record of 113,013 set in St. Louis in 2015.

A session attendance record also was set as 19,776 attended the finals Saturday, breaking the 2015 mark in St. Louis of 19,715.

Session 1 drew 18,660, Sessions 2, 3 and 4 drew 18,680; and Session 5 19,267.

The 2019 championships will be held at PPG Arena in Pittsburgh.

The second round drew record numbers, according to ESPN, which averaged 308,000 viewers on March 15, the network's best ever viewership for the second round.

The audience increased for the semifinals on March 16, averaging 451,000 viewers on ESPN. The finals averaged 628,000 on ESPN2.

The semifinals had the third-best audience ever for the round, up from last year's semifinals (443,000 viewers).

The medal round, airing on ESPNU on Saturday, averaged 153,000 viewers, up six percent from last year and was the most-watched since 2015.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me