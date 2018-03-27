Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Locals Chatham baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A local contingent is taking up space on Chatham baseball lineup cards.

Sophomore outfielder Drew Bannon (Hempfield) went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs, and freshman third baseman Ryan Shawley (Latrobe) added three hits and two RBIs in a 15-1 win over Hiram. Shawley also pitches for the Cougars.

In a Game 2, junior catcher Tyler Peyman (Penn-Trafford) had two hits but Chatham (7-7) lost 10-2.

Baseball

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman first baseman Reno Rainey (Norwin) picked up AMCC player of the week honors after posting two or more hits in seven of his first 11 games to start the season. Rainey was leading the conference in slugging percentage at the start of the week.

The Bobcats won in dramatic fashion Monday as junior Mike Parlak belted an eighth-inning grand slam to help lift UPG to an 8-6 victory over Bethany at Bobcat Park. It was Parlak's fourth homer of the spring.

Softball

Saint Vincent

Freshman pitcher Erica Smiley was named PAC Rookie of the Week and ECAC South Rookie of the Week after posting her first college shutout, a 2-0 win over Penn State Altoona. Smiley struck out three and was backed by a strong defense in the victory.

SVC has claimed three rookie of the week awards this season, with Alona Sleith (Yough) receiving two.

Women's track and field

Grove City

Junior Elizabeth Donahoe (Franklin Regional) helped lead the 3,200-meter relay team to victory at the Early Bird Invitational at Cal (Pa.). The foursome ran a time of 10 minutes, 24.04 seconds.

Men's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Junior attacker Jeremy Kennedy scored the winning goal with 1:05 remaining to lift the Bearcats to an 11-10 victory over three-time defending Ohio River Lacrosse Conference champion Transylvania. Kennedy had three goals for SVC (6-3, 3-0) and was named ORLC Offensive Player of the Week.

Sophomore midfielder Frank Casile and senior midfielder Hunter Sharp had two goals apiece, sophomore Zach Novelli had four ground balls and sophomore goalkeeper Brandon Martin made 13 saves for the Bearcats.

Transylvania had won 17 consecutive games against ORLC opponents.

Seton Hill

Senior attacker Jack Moran was named to the USILA Division II Team of the Week. He had eight points in an 18-4 win over Chestnut Hill.

Women's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Senior midfielder Maggie Nelson picked up her second Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor in as many weeks after she racked up 26 goals across three recent wins.

Nelson had a pair of 10-goal performances, matching the program single-game record, in victories over Muskingum and Mount St. Joseph.

Nelson, who has piled up 42 goals and 52 points in her first five games of the season, also had eight assists for the week to go with 12 draw controls and eight ground balls.

Men's volleyball

Penn State Behrend

Junior libero Rob McMaster (Norwin) has posted a team-best 238 digs to lead the Lions' defense and help lead the team to its first AMCC championship in the seven years of the program.

The Lions are 10-10 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Men's tennis

Saint Vincent

Junior Jonathan Prichard was named PAC Player of the week. The two-time conference player of the year went 5-1 last week for the Bearcats (3-0).

Women's basketball

Seton Hill

Senior forward Jenna Kaufman was named to the Division II Bulletin All-American Team as an honorable mention selection.

Women's soccer

Penn State

Recent graduate Frannie Crouse (Greensburg Central Catholic) signed with the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League. She was the 10th overall pick in the league's draft in January.

Crouse played in 92 games at Penn State, starting 83 of them. She ended her college career ranked 10th in the program in goals (37) and 12th in points (91).

She scored a then-state-record 230 goals in high school. She was an All-Big Ten Conference first-teamer in 2016, when she led the league with 12 goals, and she made the conference's all-freshman team in 2014.

Crouse made the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team camp last summer.

Football

Seton Hill

Former Griffins quarterback Christian Strong took part in the Canadian Football League National Combine over the weekend in Winnipeg.

Strong threw for 8,656 yards and 56 touchdowns in three seasons with Seton Hill and set program records for single-season completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns.