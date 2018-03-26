Strange circumstances lead to perfect fit for Mark Merlino at W&J

Senior first baseman Mark Merlino's path to Washington & Jefferson started in a bizarre way: He was recruited to be a punter.

However, a torn right ACL suffered before his senior year at Penn-Trafford led to him giving up football, and baseball with the Presidents has been much more than a consolation prize.

“I wouldn't have changed a thing about my four years here,” said Merlino, who helped W&J reach the NCAA Division III College World Series championship game last spring and is a captain this season.

“I was more of the D-III (athlete coming out of high school) who wanted to go out and have fun and play the game we love the right way. I was blessed to come into a program that has a winning mentality. The way we ended last year is something I'll never forget.”

Merlino probably could have played both sports for the Presidents, but he said the injury made him realize he didn't have the same passion for football that he did for baseball. W&J baseball coach Jeff Mountain ended up as the beneficiary.

“He kind of fell in our laps,” said Mountain, who met Merlino during his football recruiting trip to W&J. “He's a hard-nosed guy. ... A type of guy you want on your team — and I mean this in the most complimentary way — the type of guy the other team doesn't really like, but when he's on your side, you really like him.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Merlino took over as the starting first baseman midway through his sophomore season, when he finished with a .367 batting average, three homers and 12 RBIs.

As a junior, he upped his numbers to a .388 average, eight homers and 47 RBIs in earning second-team All-Presidents' Athletic Conference honors. W&J went 42-13 — leading the nation in wins — and won the Mideast Regional title for the first time.

The Presidents graduated five of their top seven hitters from that team as well as ace Riley Groves, and the early-season results have been uneven. No. 11 W&J is 8-8 after a challenging nonconference schedule. Merlino, who is playing through shoulder and knee injuries, is hitting .333 with no homers, seven RBIs and a team-high 13 walks.

“I think the big thing for him is to not put so much pressure on himself,” Mountain said. “He had a big season last year by just being a piece, being a guy, and hopefully he doesn't put too much undue pressure on himself to carry an offense because when that happens, that's when you run into some troubles.”

Merlino said the team is learning to win in different ways. After hitting 53 homers in 55 games last season, W&J has seven in 16 games this spring.

“We're just trying to find our identity, steal bases, play good defense, pitch the ball, hit the ball, do the simple things to complement each other,” said Merlino, who is joined by classmates Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) and Dan Trettel (North Allegheny) as the top returners.

“We still have that championship mindset where we can beat anyone at any time, no matter what inning and what the score is.”

