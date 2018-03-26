Weekeend College Top 10: Geneva baseball rolls to 11th straight win

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Geneva baseball's turnaround continues as streak hits 11

The Golden Tornadoes swept Clarks Summit, 7-2 and 11-3, on Saturday to improve to 13-2 this season. Geneva, which went 8-27 last season, used a five-run second inning to break open the first game. Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) and junior Jericho Hilling had two hits apiece. In the second game, senior Tyler Pagaduan went 4 for 4 with two runs.

2. Grove City women's swimmer earns national title

Sophomore Anne Shirley Dassow came from behind to win the 200-yard butterfly at the NCAA Division III national championships Friday in Indianapolis. Dassow, who placed second in the 100 butterfly Thursday, became the seventh national champion in Wolverines history.

3. Slippery Rock senior baseball duo ties school records

Tyler Walters equaled Nate Thimons' career home-run mark with 40, and Alex Pantuso struck out 11 to knot Oakland Athletics prospect Lou Trivino for first all-time with 217 in The Rock's doubleheader split with Seton Hill on Sunday. Both records were tied in Game 1, which Slippery Rock (8-6, 1-1 PSAC West) won 7-4. The Griffins (6-10, 1-1) won the second game 6-5.

4. Pitt baseball upsets No. 19 Duke

Senior Nick Banman went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs to lift the Panthers to an 8-7 victory Saturday in the second game of their three-game ACC series against the Blue Devils. Redshirt senior Frank Maldonado and sophomore Alex Amos had two hits apiece for Pitt (12-9, 2-7), which lost 12-6 on Friday and 6-5 on Sunday.

5. Pitt softball stymies Virginia Tech in ACC doubleheader

Junior Sarah Dowson and senior Kayla Harris combined to lead the Panthers past the Hokies, 4-1 and 4-0, on Friday. In the opener, Dowson struck out two and walked one in a seven-hitter, and senior McKayla Taylor went 4 for 4 and scored all four runs. Junior Olivia Gray had three hits and three RBIs. In the second game, Harris threw a four-hitter. Junior Alexis Solak had a two-run double for Pitt (17-11-1, 6-2).

6. Saint Vincent swimmer makes school history

Junior Jacob Davis (Brashear) became the Bearcats' first swimming All-American when he finished seventh in the 100 freestyle Saturday in the NCAA Division III championships in Indianapolis.

7. No. 20 RMU men's lacrosse rides fast start to fifth consecutive win

The Colonials scored six goals in a row in the first quarter en route to a 15-5 victory over Mt. St. Mary's in a Northeast Conference game Saturday. Seniors Matt Schmidt and Adrian Torok-Orban scored three goals apiece for Robert Morris (6-2, 2-0), and junior Alex Heger made a season-best 19 saves.

8. Big rally fuels Saint Vincent men's lacrosse

The Bearcats scored the final four goals of the game to defeat three-time defending Ohio River Lacrosse Conference champion Transylvania, 11-10, on Sunday. Junior Jeremy Kennedy (Pine-Richland) scored the winner with 1 minute, 5 seconds left to play off a pass from senior Anthony Hogeback. Kennedy led Saint Vincent (6-3, 3-0 ORLC) with three goals.

9. Cal (Pa.)'s Friend among big winners at outdoor meet

Senior Julie Friend (Uniontown) took first in the 10,000 meters Saturday at the Early Bird Meet at Cal. Her time of 35 minutes, 25.61 seconds was almost three minutes better than anyone else and is the second best in NCAA Division II this spring. Classmate Kailah Holmes won the triple jump in 38 feet, 9 inches, tying her outdoor school record. Point Park junior All-American Anna Shields lapped the field in the 5,000 meters, winning the event in a school-record 16:28.09. For Geneva, senior Nicole Bartoletta (Central Valley) placed first in the 100 hurdles, with her time of 12.55 seconds ranking second in D-III this season, and classmate Jessica Kelosky won the 100. Slippery Rock senior Caitlyn Janeda (North Hills) won the 800. On the men's side, Vulcans junior Jae'Len Means (Gateway) claimed the 400, and IUP sophomore Christian Jones (Laurel Highlands) won the high jump. Point Park was led by senior Shaun Berry (Shady Side Academy), who placed first in the long jump.

10. Pitt gymnast named league's top rookie

Freshman Haley Brechwald placed second on the floor and third in the all-around at Saturday's East Atlantic Gymnastics League championships at Towson. She also earned EAGL Rookie of the Year.

