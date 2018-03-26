Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Yough grad Alona Sleith has freshman softball season at Saint Vincent off to fast start

Mike Kovak | Monday, March 26, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Yough grad Alona Sleith leads Saint Vincent softball in home runs (five) and RBIs (13) 12 games into her freshman season.
Saint Vincent freshman Alona Sleith
When it comes to making a strong first impression, try topping Saint Vincent freshman Alona Sleith.

The former Yough softball standout made an instant impact with the Bearcats at the season-opening NTC Tournament in Clermont, Fla.

Sleith was Saint Vincent's pitcher in its first game, an 8-6 victory against Mt. Ida on March 4. She struck out four, walked none and allowed 11 hits over seven innings. Later that day, Sleith made her offensive debut, batting fifth in the Bearcats' order and going 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs, five RBIs, two walks and two runs in a 16-6 win against St. Elizabeth.

“I wasn't nervous or anything because my coaches supported me the whole time, and when I'm pitching, I know I have a great defense behind me,” Sleith said. “I didn't think I pitched very well, but I didn't go into the next game frustrated. I'm not like that.”

Sleith has been frustrating opponents and surprising teammates along the way.

“We knew from her high school and travel ball teams that she was good offensively and defensively … and we knew she'd do well once she started playing for us,” Saint Vincent coach Nicole Kerr said. “But I didn't think she'd be hitting like this.”

Since landing in the fifth spot in the order, Sleith, who plays third base when not pitching, has been a catalyst for a potent Bearcats offense.

In helping Saint Vincent to an 11-3 start and a 2-0 record in Presidents' Athletic Conference play, Sleith is batting a robust .444 (16 for 36) with team-highs in home runs (six), RBIs (22), total bases (38), runs (16), walks (six) and slugging percentage (1.056). Her on-base percentage is .523.

A cousin of former Yough pitching great Nicole Sleith, Alona Sleith said opponents have yet to adjust to her presence in the lineup, but that might change soon with the conference season starting.

“I hope they keep pitching me the same,” she said, laughing. “It's amazing being able to contribute to this lineup. There's so many good hitters.”

Not many Division III hitters are on a tear like Sleith, who hit eight home runs during her senior season at Yough.

She has earned two PAC Rookie of the Week distinctions and an ECAC South Division III Rookie of the Week honor.

Against Juniata on March 17, Sleith turned in her best pitching performance of the season. She went six innings, allowing one run and four hits in a 9-1 victory. She helped her cause by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and two runs.

Similar pitching performances could land Sleith among the top two pitchers in Saint Vincent's rotation, which includes two other freshmen — Riley Assalone and Erica Smiley — and staff ace Emily Duerr, a senior from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. For the season, she's 3-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 innings.

“She's really at a good level right now,” Kerr said. “When you get to college, you see better pitchers and better players, but she's made the jump really well.”

Kerr said a big reason for Sleith's quick adjustment is how she handles practice.

“She takes every practice like it's a gameday,” Kerr said. “She's always going hard.”

That actually surprised Sleith.

“I had no idea she thought that,” Sleith said. “I think it comes from playing at Yough. You had to go hard every practice. We had to do things a specific way at a specific time. But I really do enjoy practice. It's a great way to get better.

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.

