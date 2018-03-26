Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

SVC's Nelson again snags ORLC honors

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:39 p.m.
St. Vincent's Maggie Nelson led Division III with 134 points in the 2017 lacrosse season.
Saint Vincent women's lacrosse is putting opponents in a full Nelson again this season.

Senior midfielder and scoring sensation Maggie Nelson picked up her second Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor in as many weeks after she racked up 26 goals across three recent wins.

Nelson, from Jefferson, Md., had a pair of 10-goal performances, matching the program single-game record, in victories over Muskingum and Mount St. Joseph.

Nelson, who has piled up 42 goals and 52 points in her first five games of the season, also had eight assists for the week to go with 12 draw controls and eight ground balls.

Nelson also was recently named Division III Offensive Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

click me