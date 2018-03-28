Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Elijah Minnie declares for NBA Draft

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:33 a.m.
Eastern Michigan’s Elijah Minnie plays in a Pittsburgh Basketball Club Pro-Am Summer League game. Robert Morris dismissed him in early February because of disagreements between him and coach Andy Toole.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Eastern Michigan’s Elijah Minnie plays in a Pittsburgh Basketball Club Pro-Am Summer League game. Robert Morris dismissed him in early February because of disagreements between him and coach Andy Toole.

Updated 3 hours ago

Monessen native Elijah Minnie thinks he is close to being ready for professional basketball.

In the meantime, he is browsing his options to see what his stock is worth.

Minnie, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior forward at Eastern Michigan, announced Tuesday is he declaring for the NBA Draft. He will not hire an agent, which means he won't jeopardize his eligibility and could return to school for his senior year.

Minnie, who played at Robert Morris after a high school career at Monessen and Lincoln Park, posted on Twitter, "I feel my making this decision it will allow for my talents and abilities to be evaluated by NBA teams so that I can better myself for my career in the future."

In an obvious nod to the death of his mother, Justina, he also wrote, "Life has been tough for me the last month but God has given me this great opportunity to continue to play basketball and showcase my talents."

Justina Minnie Underwood died unexpectedly on Feb. 25 at age 39.

Elijah did not miss a game and played some of the best basketball of his college career because, "My mom wouldn't want me to stop playing for any reason," he said. "If I am able to play, she would want me to play."

Minnie averaged 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds this season to lead Eastern Michigan (22-13), which reached the Mid-American Conference semifinals and the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. Minnie scored a career-high 29 points in an 83-65 win over Niagara in the CIT first round.

He was an all-MAC third-team selection.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me