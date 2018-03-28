Elijah Minnie declares for NBA Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monessen native Elijah Minnie thinks he is close to being ready for professional basketball.

In the meantime, he is browsing his options to see what his stock is worth.

Minnie, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior forward at Eastern Michigan, announced Tuesday is he declaring for the NBA Draft. He will not hire an agent, which means he won't jeopardize his eligibility and could return to school for his senior year.

Minnie, who played at Robert Morris after a high school career at Monessen and Lincoln Park, posted on Twitter, "I feel my making this decision it will allow for my talents and abilities to be evaluated by NBA teams so that I can better myself for my career in the future."

In an obvious nod to the death of his mother, Justina, he also wrote, "Life has been tough for me the last month but God has given me this great opportunity to continue to play basketball and showcase my talents."

Justina Minnie Underwood died unexpectedly on Feb. 25 at age 39.

Elijah did not miss a game and played some of the best basketball of his college career because, "My mom wouldn't want me to stop playing for any reason," he said. "If I am able to play, she would want me to play."

Minnie averaged 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds this season to lead Eastern Michigan (22-13), which reached the Mid-American Conference semifinals and the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. Minnie scored a career-high 29 points in an 83-65 win over Niagara in the CIT first round.

He was an all-MAC third-team selection.

