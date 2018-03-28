Beehner continues to fuel Methodist's efforts on golf course

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway graduate Johnna Beehner enjoyed a strong first month of the 2018 Methodist University women's golf spring schedule as she continues to excel in her sophomore season overall.

In the spring opener March 5, Beehner shot a school record 66 (7 under) in the first round of the Callaway Gardens Intercollegiate in Pine Mountain, Ga.

The score helped the Monarchs tally a 298 team score in the first round. It ended up being the winning score as the second round was canceled because of rain.

The individual win was Beehner's second of the overall 2017-18 campaign which began with tournament action in September.

Beehner's record score included six birdies and an eagle against just one bogey.

She then finished in a tie for third with a 225 (78-74-73) at the three-round Jekyll Island Women's Collegiate on March 18 at Jekyll Island, Ga.

As a team, Methodist finished third in the 23-school field.

Beehner and her Methodist teammates just completed the Bulldog Classic hosted by Redlands University in Indio, Calif. The team finished third overall out of 17 teams at the two-day tournament which concluded Tuesday.

The Monarchs have risen to No. 6 in the most recent Golfstats National Rankings for Division III, and Beehner is sixth in the individual rankings with a 75.5 scoring average on the season.

Methodist has two events remaining in the regular season before the NCAA championships on May 8 in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.

Beehner earned third-team Division III All-America honors last year after tying for ninth at the NCAA individual tournament.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer.