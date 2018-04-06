Chartiers Valley's Cole Horew blossoms in sophomore season with Point Park baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Point Park baseball coach Loren Torres has been around long enough to know some players take longer to adapt to the college game than others.

Sophomore Cole Horew was one who needed to be brought along slowly. With rough edges to polish in his offense and a veteran group of outfielders in front of him, the Chartiers Valley graduate played sparingly as a freshman.

In 42 games, he recorded just 28 at-bats, hitting .286.

This season, with a chance to play every day, Horew has blossomed. Through the Pioneers' first 28 games — they were 26-2, 15-0 in the River States Conference and ranked No. 14 in the NAIA — Horew was hitting .407 (33 for 81). He had 16 extra-base hits, 17 RBIs and 34 runs.

“At first, it was definitely some getting used to,” Horew said. “The biggest adjustment was trying to show up every day and seeing the bigger picture. It's not all about me.

“I felt like last year was the year to prepare me for this year, and I think it's going to be a big year. We have a special group of guys.”

One of those is his older brother, Jake. A senior, Jake Horew was second on the team with 31 RBIs through April 4.

Jake, Cole said, helped to smooth his transition to the Pioneers. Because all the veteran players knew Jake, Cole said, it was easier to blend with his new teammates.

Then, it was a matter of Torres and the coaching staff harnessing Horew's raw talent. The key, Torres said, was shortening Horew's swing and preaching patience at the plate.

He has learned to take what pitchers give him and hit the ball to all fields. He also has studied YouTube videos of 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson to improve his approach at the plate.

“He's able to put a lot more pressure on the defense,” Torres said. “He's doing it all. He's gotten a single when he ... doesn't get much to drive. And when he does get a chance, when the pitcher makes a mistake, he's able to drive it.”

During a week-long span in late March, Horew went 12 for 22 (.545), boosting his average to .491. He has cooled off a bit since and has noticed pitchers starting to work him more on the fringes of the strike zone.

That, he said, is just another adjustment.

“Now it seems like not as many (pitchers) are coming middle-in,” he said. “But every pitcher is bound to make a mistake. You just have to be ready for it.”

Defensively, Torres said, Horew was ready to go from the moment he walked onto campus. With a strong arm — he also pitches on occasion — and good instincts, Horew, Torres said, likely is the Pioneers' center fielder of the future.

“I think, considering his tools ... if he continues to swing the bat and adds another 15 pounds of good weight, it could get him some looks at the next level,” Torres said. “He could be an All-American for us.”

Horew, however, is more focused on what the 2018 Pioneers can accomplish. He said he believes this team has all the pieces in place — plus a little something extra — to make a deep run in the national tournament.

“It's one of those things where you have the chemistry between the players,” he said. “It's hard to explain. You just know.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.