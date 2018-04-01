Derry grad Allison Brownlee makes splash at Delta State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry graduate Allison Brownlee was disappointed she did not qualify for the NCAA Division II women's swimming championship meet individually, but she got the next best thing.

Brownlee, a freshman at Delta State in Mississippi, was part of the Lady Statesmen's 800-yard freestyle relay team that placed 15th (7 minutes, 29.75 seconds) and made honorable mention all-America.

The Lady Statesmen finished 26th of 45 teams in the March 14-17 competition in Greensboro, N.C.

“I didn't think I would have the opportunity to make it to nationals,” said the 19-year-old Brownlee. “This experience was unforgettable.”

Delta State coach Daniel Murray said Brownlee was a major contributor to the freestyle relays throughout the season. The 400 and 800 freestyle teams made NCAA cuts with her as a member.

“Allison transitioned well (to college),” Murray said. “She should have gained confidence knowing she can handle this level of swimming.”

Brownlee placed seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:54.19), ninth in the 50 free (24.31) and 100 free (52.61) and 10th in the 500 free (5:03.06) at the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference championship at Delta State.

“I was very surprised by how well I have done,” said Brownlee, who placed fourth in the 100 and 200 free at the WPIAL Class AA championship last season. “I dropped 23 seconds in my 500 freestyle.”

Brownlee, who plans to study business, said juggling school and athletics was not as hard as she thought.

“The most important thing I learned was you will find your people,” she said. “I found my people in my swim team.

“You will meet your best friends in college, and I'm glad I found mine.”

Murray said Brownlee has a bright future.

“She is eager to learn and a very hard worker,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.