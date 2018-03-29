Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Hempfield graduate Jasmine Jones moving up record books at Eastern Michigan

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Hempfield's Jasmine Jones wins the Class AAA girls 400-meter dash during the WPIAL team track and field championships Monday, May 12, 2014, at Baldwin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jasmine Jones wins the Class AAA girls 400-meter dash during the WPIAL team track and field championships Monday, May 12, 2014, at Baldwin.

Updated 14 hours ago

Eastern Michigan senior and Hempfield graduate Jasmine Jones is making noise on the track.

She recently won the Most Outstanding Track Performer at the Mid-American Conference indoor championships.

Jones won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and was a member of the 400-meter relay team that placed second. Here time in the 200 was 23.98 and 54.56 in the 400.

Jones also set new personal-records in both the 100 and 200 at the TCU Invitational in the opening outdoor meet of the season March 17.

In the 100, Jones finished in 11.62, which ranked fifth in the meet and moved her to sixth all-time in EMU history. Her 200 time gave her second place in the day's competition, while placing her at third all-time in the Eastern Michigan's outdoor record book.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me