District Colleges

Hempfield grad Orie excels in hammer throw for Navy during San Diego meets

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Hempfield's Samantha Orie competes in the girl's Class AAA shot put at the PIAA track and field individual championships at Shippensburg University on Friday, May 26, 2017. Orie won the bronze medal in the event with a throw of 42-2.75.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Samantha Orie competes in the girl's Class AAA shot put at the PIAA track and field individual championships at Shippensburg University on Friday, May 26, 2017. Orie won the bronze medal in the event with a throw of 42-2.75.

Updated 14 hours ago

Hempfield graduate Samantha Orie, a freshman at the Naval Academy, recently won the hammer throw and placed second in the shot put at the 2018 Ross and Sharon Irwin Collegiate Scoring meet March 17, in San Diego.

Orie threw the hammer 151 feet, 7 inches and the shot put 44-11 12.

Her best hammer throw was the previous meet, the San Diego Challenge, where she threw the hammer 152-0 and placed fourth. She placed third in the shot put and tossed it 40-5.

Orie also is throwing the discus. She graduated from Hempfield in 2017.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

