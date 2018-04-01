Penn State New Kensington baseball making moves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coming off a tough 2017 season, the Penn State New Kensington baseball team set its sights forward and banked some good karma along the way.

Less than a day had passed since the team moved into their Ft. Myers, Fla., hotel in March for some baseball games before PSNK coach Jim Perry struck up conversation with another hotel guest. The disabled Navy veteran wasn't on vacation, he was staying at the hotel out of necessity — he had been displaced from his home since late August because of Hurricane Irma and was running out of time to move back.

That's when Perry and his Lions jumped in and helped move the man and his wife back home. No matter how the 2018 season ends, the Lions will never forget how it began.

“The day after we got there, coach (Perry) was setting up the plans to help him, but we didn't help until later in the week when we had a break with all the games,” said sophomore catcher Darius Bennis, a 2016 Leechburg grad. “It really felt good to help somebody out.”

No good deed goes unpunished, and bad luck struck the Lions almost immediately. Ace pitcher Noah Oddis (Burrell) injured the elbow of his pitching arm in the first inning of the season. Perry said he doesn't expect Oddis back until mid-April.

The injury stressed an already thin roster. PSNK has 14 players, so injuries to starters puts everybody on notice.

Freshman pitcher Justin Lindeman picked up PSNK's first win since it shed the club sport label two years ago with a 13-10 victory over Rivier (N.H.). PSNK finished the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic with a 1-2 record.

“I saw a lot of positive things, and we're a real gritty team that puts pressure on the other teams,” said Perry, who is in his third season as coach.

The Lions (1-7, 0-4) visit Penn State Mont Alto for a Penn State University Athletic Conference doubleheader Monday.

Perry has plenty of arms, but it takes some shuffling of the positions to get to them. Freshman Michael Dauer (Burrell) and junior Tyler Kline will help eat up innings until Oddis is cleared to return.

“The best thing that I have is that I have position flexibility,” Perry said.

Perry brought in assistant coach Dean Minerva to help develop Bennis behind the plate and work with the pitchers. Minerva, who played at Northern Oklahoma before finishing up at Cal (Pa.), has already made a difference.

“He was the best thing that ever happened to Darius,” Perry said. “He works with my pitchers also. There's no one better to call pitches than when you're a former catcher. He does a great job.”

Lindemen plays first base when he's not pitching with sophomore Jake Stackiewicz filling in. Stackiewicz bats cleanup and is the Lions' No. 3 pitcher.

Junior Vinny Ribar (Kiski Area) starts at second base, and sophomores Dylan Wiley and Marc Russo (Plum) are at shortstop and third base, respectively.

The outfield features Stackiewicz in left field and freshman Alex Polka (Kiski Area) and speedy sophomore Shane Molyneaux in center field. Perry said Moyneaux is his best defender and is always given the “green light” to stretch the bases.

“The amount of ground that young man covers is unbelievable,” Perry said.

Bennis has seen the growth of his teammates. He feels optimistic PSNK has a group of players that can compete in West Division of the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

“For the majority of the kids going into the season, we all have the same hopes and expectations,” Bennis said. “Everybody who came in knows that we have to work hard, keep our heads (up), and strive to get better.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.