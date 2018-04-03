Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: Seton Hill track and field athletes break records

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

There was a Seton Hill sweep in the PSAC track and field awards, the result of a record-breaking weekend by a pair of Griffins juniors.

Dontay Jacobs was the PSAC's Track Athlete of the Week, and teammate Patrick O'Connor garnered top field athlete honors.

Both broke school records at the Raleigh Relays.

Jacobs ran the 400 meters in 47.46 seconds for a third-place finish, and O'Connor cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to win the high jump.

O'Connor's mark is fourth in Division II, and Jacobs' time ranks fourth.

Softball

Notre Dame

Freshman pitcher Morgan Ryan (Hempfield) has five relief appearances and one start for the Irish (21-12). She has five strikeouts and a walk in 8 23 innings.

Pitt-Johnstown

Freshman Stacey Walling (Hempfield) hit her first college home run in a 5-4 victory over Bloomsburg. Walling, a catcher, came into the doubleheader hitting .250 for the Mountain Cats (3-9).

Robert Morris

Sophomore outfielder Brianna Bunner (Southmoreland) is batting .302 with five doubles, a pair of home runs and eight RBIs for the Colonials (7-21).

Saint Vincent

Freshman pitcher Erica Smiley was named ECAC South Rookie of the Week. She picked up her first college shutout, 2-0 over Penn State Altoona.

Fellow freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) was named Presidents' Athletic Conference and ECAC South rookie of the week after hitting her sixth home run of the season and driving in six in a doubleheder sweep of Geneva. She also scored three runs.

Baseball

Cal (Pa.)

Senior infielder/DH Garrett Brooks (Greensburg Central Catholic) is hitting .368 with a pair of doubles through six games for the Vulcans (11-10), and redshirt senior Danny McGrath (Franklin Regional) has a .281 average in 13 games with 10 runs and four RBIs.

Men's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Joe Mancini was named to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference All-Sportsmanship team.

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) was named to the AMCC All-Sportsmanship Team.

Men's golf

Saint Vincent

Junior Jimmy Dolan shot a season-opening 75 to finish second at the Carnegie Mellon Spring Invitational at Longue Vue Club. Junior teammate Nate Yackovich shot 79 to finish tied for seventh. SVC was third as a team.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me