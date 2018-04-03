Westmoreland campus clippings: Seton Hill track and field athletes break records

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was a Seton Hill sweep in the PSAC track and field awards, the result of a record-breaking weekend by a pair of Griffins juniors.

Dontay Jacobs was the PSAC's Track Athlete of the Week, and teammate Patrick O'Connor garnered top field athlete honors.

Both broke school records at the Raleigh Relays.

Jacobs ran the 400 meters in 47.46 seconds for a third-place finish, and O'Connor cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to win the high jump.

O'Connor's mark is fourth in Division II, and Jacobs' time ranks fourth.

Softball

Notre Dame

Freshman pitcher Morgan Ryan (Hempfield) has five relief appearances and one start for the Irish (21-12). She has five strikeouts and a walk in 8 2⁄ 3 innings.

Pitt-Johnstown

Freshman Stacey Walling (Hempfield) hit her first college home run in a 5-4 victory over Bloomsburg. Walling, a catcher, came into the doubleheader hitting .250 for the Mountain Cats (3-9).

Robert Morris

Sophomore outfielder Brianna Bunner (Southmoreland) is batting .302 with five doubles, a pair of home runs and eight RBIs for the Colonials (7-21).

Saint Vincent

Freshman pitcher Erica Smiley was named ECAC South Rookie of the Week. She picked up her first college shutout, 2-0 over Penn State Altoona.

Fellow freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) was named Presidents' Athletic Conference and ECAC South rookie of the week after hitting her sixth home run of the season and driving in six in a doubleheder sweep of Geneva. She also scored three runs.

Baseball

Cal (Pa.)

Senior infielder/DH Garrett Brooks (Greensburg Central Catholic) is hitting .368 with a pair of doubles through six games for the Vulcans (11-10), and redshirt senior Danny McGrath (Franklin Regional) has a .281 average in 13 games with 10 runs and four RBIs.

Men's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Joe Mancini was named to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference All-Sportsmanship team.

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) was named to the AMCC All-Sportsmanship Team.

Men's golf

Saint Vincent

Junior Jimmy Dolan shot a season-opening 75 to finish second at the Carnegie Mellon Spring Invitational at Longue Vue Club. Junior teammate Nate Yackovich shot 79 to finish tied for seventh. SVC was third as a team.