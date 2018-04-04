Seton Hill women's lacrosse team joins fight against childhood cancer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill women's lacrosse has a new opponent this season: cancer.

The team is joining the Vs. Cancer Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research. The Griffins' effort will last the entire season, but they will stop to acknowledge the campaign on Saturday against visiting Shippensburg.

Seton Hill chose to donate to the pediatric oncology unit of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, which will receive 50 percent of funds raised. The other half will go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

"(Seton Hill is) helping us provide life-changing support for local children fighting cancer and fund ground-breaking research into a cure," said Robin Boettcher, CEO of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. "With the support of this incredible team, we're fighting for futures for these kids."

Vs. Cancer was formed in 2012 by Chase Jones, a former North Carolina baseball player who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The foundation, which has raied more than $4.2 million, works with teams from around the country to combat childhood cancer.

Donations can be made here .

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.