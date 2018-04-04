Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill women's lacrosse team joins fight against childhood cancer

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Shadows of players on the Seton Hill University Men's Lacrosse team streak across the turf during a late afternoon practice session on the campus in Greensburg on Jan. 28, 2015.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Shadows of players on the Seton Hill University Men's Lacrosse team streak across the turf during a late afternoon practice session on the campus in Greensburg on Jan. 28, 2015.

Updated 16 hours ago

Seton Hill women's lacrosse has a new opponent this season: cancer.

The team is joining the Vs. Cancer Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research. The Griffins' effort will last the entire season, but they will stop to acknowledge the campaign on Saturday against visiting Shippensburg.

Seton Hill chose to donate to the pediatric oncology unit of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, which will receive 50 percent of funds raised. The other half will go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

"(Seton Hill is) helping us provide life-changing support for local children fighting cancer and fund ground-breaking research into a cure," said Robin Boettcher, CEO of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. "With the support of this incredible team, we're fighting for futures for these kids."

Vs. Cancer was formed in 2012 by Chase Jones, a former North Carolina baseball player who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The foundation, which has raied more than $4.2 million, works with teams from around the country to combat childhood cancer.

Donations can be made here .

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me