Geneva College adding women's golf program
Updated 15 hours ago
Geneva College is getting into the golf game.
The Beaver Falls college announced Wednesday the addition of a women's golf program for the 2019 season, bringing to 18 the number of sports it offers. The new program will compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference, becoming the eighth team in the conference.
“We are excited about starting another varsity sport in women's golf,” athletic director Van Zanic said in a statement. “We feel that we are positioned very well to be able to attract golfers to our campus, and this area is clearly a hotbed for the sport. We are thrilled to add another menu item to our Presidents' Athletic Conference plate and are looking forward to competing at a high level when we tee it up.”
The university said it will begin the search for a coach, as well as recruiting potential players.
Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.