Former Apollo-Ridge standout RB Duane Brown getting defensive at IUP

Duane Brown made a name for himself — literally — in high school by scoring. But “Touchdown Brown” is developing a new identity.

A former record-setting running back at Apollo-Ridge, Brown is learning the tools of the defensive trade in advance of his sophomore season at IUP after moving to strong safety during spring drills. Brown will spend the bulk of his time attempting to prevent touchdowns instead of scoring them.

“It's (a big adjustment), but I'm getting the guidance and help I need,” Brown said. “It's kind of crazy because I'm trying to absorb all this information, but at the same time, I feel comfortable in it. It's like the uncomfortable comfortable feeling.”

The switch came because of what IUP coach Paul Tortorella labeled an “overabundance at running back.” The Crimson Hawks' top four rushers from last season all return in the fall, as do a pair of running backs who missed the 2017 season to injury.

So Brown, who finished third on the team with 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season, dived into the process of learning a new position after talking to IUP's coaches as an experiment this spring.

Although he was an all-conference defensive back at Apollo-Ridge, that work came at cornerback.

“There's a lot more involved in playing safety than there is at cornerback, and there's a lot more involved at safety than there is at running back,” Tortorella said. “He's got a little more on his plate in regards to playing a position that's involved in the run game, in the pass game, different coverages that we play. It's not easy playing safety in our defense.”

IUP plays a three-safety system, and Brown credited the team's experienced players and safeties coach Johnny Franco for helping him with the transition.

“Playing safety at this level's a whole new ballgame,” Tortorella said. “We're starting out slow scheme-wise, not giving him too much and overloading him. There are times where things will come up for the first time that he's not really experienced at.”

Even as he learns the details, Brown is showcasing one of his innate abilities. “He's finding the ball,” Tortorella said. Brown intercepted nine passes during his Apollo-Ridge career, and he snagged two in one of his early practices this spring.

“I feel I have a lot of energy and can keep the ‘D' live,” Brown said. “I've got good ball skills. And other than that, if I can see it and learn it, I feel I can get on to it. I'm not a big verbal learner, but I'm a quick learner (from seeing it).”

Brown also plans to use his offensive experience for help on defense. He scored 88 career touchdowns at Apollo-Ridge, including a WPIAL-record eight in a game as a junior. A physical runner, Brown can carry over that element of his game to defense as well.

“It's definitely going to be different, but it's something I'm ready for,” he said. “I'm looking forward to the contact part of it. And as a running back, I know what to expect when there's that one-on-one (battle) on the field.”

Tortorella said IUP still might get the ball in Brown's hands as a kick and punt returner, and the coaches will evaluate his progress on defense at the end of the spring to determine whether to make the change permanent.

IUP, which advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals last season and has championship aspirations in 2018, wraps spring practice with its spring game at 7 p.m. Friday.

While his new focus is on knockdowns instead of touchdowns, Brown is embracing the challenge of learning his new position.

“I haven't been the sharpest at the position, but every day I learn something new,” he said. “I learn what I did wrong and correct it every day. I wouldn't say I'm doing great, but I'm definitely learning. I'm definitely making strides and learning the position.”

