Campus clippings: Highlands grad Bonnett named SEC Freshman Swimmer of Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Another swimming honor came in last week for Bailey Bonnett.

The Kentucky freshman, a Highlands graduate, was named the Southeastern Conference's Freshman Female Swimmer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Bonnett capped a season that saw her become a first-team All-American in the 200-yard breaststroke after placing fifth in 2 minutes, 7.22 seconds. She also took home fourth place in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 breaststroke at the SEC Championships and set school records in both events.

Baseball

Allegheny

Sophomore Nate Pastorek (Freeport) picked up his first win of the season in a 17-2 victory over Oberlin. Pastorek pitched seven innings, yielding two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking none. Freshman Tyler Hettich (Freeport) was hit by a pitch and scored a run after entering the game as a pinch-hitter.

Geneva

Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) had another big day as the Golden Tornado swept a doubleheader against Waynesburg. Luciana went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the first game, a 10-0 victory, then went 3 for 5 with an RBI as Geneva rallied for an 8-7 win.

Thiel

Senior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) went 3 for 4 and scored two runs in a 4-3 victory over Washington & Jefferson in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday. Hudecek was named to D3baseball.com's Team of the Week after going 7 for 11, with a double, triple, homer and six RBIs the previous week.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) hit a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the Presidents' 4-3 loss to Thiel on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader. He went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the first game, an 11-0 victory.

Women's gymnastics

WVU

Senior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) closed her career at the NCAA regionals as the Mountaineers finished sixth with a score of 194.4. Gillette posted a 9.625 on bars, a 9.0 on beam and a 9.8 on floor.

Softball

Gannon

Sophomore Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) hit her first two homers of the season in a pair of Gannon victories over the weekend. She hit a solo shot and drove in another run with a single in an 8-2 victory over Seton Hill on Friday, then added a two-run homer in a 7-4 victory over Slippery Rock on Sunday.

Pitt-Johnstown

Freshman Kristie Radvan (Freeport) hit her first career home run as part of a big offensive day in the Mountain Cats' doubleheader sweep of Juniata. In the opener, Radvan went 2 for 4 with a two-run single in UPJ's 10-6 win. She followed with another two hits in a 14-0 victory, with her two-run homer kick-starting an eight-run fifth inning.

Point Park

Junior Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) earned her first victory of the season in a 5-3 win over Cincinnati Christian. Edwards pitched 4 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven.

Women's tennis

Slippery Rock

Sophomore Lacey Cohen (Fox Chapel) picked up wins in singles and doubles as The Rock defeated Edinboro, 7-2. First, Cohen teamed with Carla Corrochano Moracho for a 9-7 victory at first doubles. Then she earned a 7-5, 6-3 straight-sets victory over Edinboro's Laura Lopez at No. 1 singles.

Track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Jalen Cloud (Kiski Area) placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 13.33 meters at Saturday's Colonial Relays at William & Mary. Cloud also qualified for the conference championships in the long jump with a distance of 6.57 meters.

Grove City

Junior Aaron Bliss (Fox Chapel) placed third in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.96 seconds at Saturday's Bob Kahn Invitational at Oberlin. Bliss also competed with the Wolverines' 1,600 relay, which took second place.

Point Park

Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) broke her own school record with an 11.56-meter triple jump at Saturday's Mount Union John Homon Invitational. Benitez qualified for the NAIA championship meet.