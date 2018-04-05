Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Highlands graduate Bailey Bonnett earns SEC swimming honors

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Kentucky freshman Bailey Bonnett competes in a meet against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington, Ky.
Another swimming honor came in Thursday for Highlands graduate Bailey Bonnett, as the Kentucky freshman was named the Southeastern Conference's Freshman Female Swimmer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Bonnett capped a season that saw her become a first-team All-American in the 200-yard breaststroke after placing fifth in 2 minutes, 7.22 seconds. She also took home top-five finishes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the SEC Championships and set school records in both events.

“Bailey works so hard, so congrats to her on a great season and a well-deserved award,” Kentucky coach Lars Jorgensen said in a statement.

A 2017 Highlands graduate, Bonnett won eight WPIAL individual championships and four PIAA titles during her Golden Rams career.

