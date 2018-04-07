Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill women's soccer team to be honored by YWCA

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
The Seton Hill women's soccer team was ranked No. 16 nationally last week before a last-minute loss in double overtime at East Stroudsburg.
After a historic season the Seton Hill women's soccer team, and one of its top players, will be recognized by the local YWCA.

Seton Hill will be honored as the Women's Team of the Year and junior Emily LoPresti as the Sports Woman of the Year at Tuesday night's YWCA awards banquet at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center in Greensburg.

Seton Hill had its best season since joining the NCAA in 2006. The Griffins, under third-year coach Andy McNab, finished 12-6-1, including 10-0 at home, and made the PSAC tournament. They reached the regional rankings for three weeks.

The Griffins also picked up the PSAC Top Team GPA award for the third straight year, and won the USC Academic Team Award.

Lopresti, an all-PSAC, and D2CCA and USC all-region selection, led the team in goals (16) and points (35). Her goal total also led the PSAC and she scored nine game-winners.

She has 34 career goals.

The YWCA will honor 11 individuals and two teams as part of its awards program.

