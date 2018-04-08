Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Plum grad Ana Benitez betters Point Park school record in triple jump

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Plum's Ana Benitez competes in the Class AAA triple jump at the WPIAL Track and Field Championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Baldwin.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Plum's Ana Benitez competes in the Class AAA triple jump at the WPIAL Track and Field Championships at Baldwin High School on Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Baldwin.

Updated 7 hours ago

Plum graduate Ana Benitez bettered her own Point Park women's track and field record in the triple jump with a top leap of 11.56 meters (37 feet, 11 inches) Saturday at the Mt. Union John Homon Invitational.

The Pioneer freshman's best jump was the best at the meet, and she also qualified for the NAIA national outdoor championships.

The 11.56 distance was better than the NAIA ‘B' standard of 11.40. She was just shy of the ‘A' standard of 11.60.

Benitez came into the Mt. Union meet ranked 22nd in the NAIA national triple jump rankings and is expected to move up the list with her latest effort.

She made her collegiate debut March 31 at the Bethany (W.Va.) Invitational and established her school triple jump record of 11.09 meters and placed third overall.

Benitez set the Plum school record in the triple jump as a junior in 2016 at 37 feet, 5 inches.

Michael Love is Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

