District Colleges

Allegheny's Balla plans to honor slain New Kensington officer Shaw with jersey number

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Allegheny athletics
Chase Balla didn't hold much fondness for the No. 29 jersey he received when he reported to the Allegheny College football team last season.

Then he found out it matched the badge number of Brian Shaw, the New Kensington police officer who was shot and killed while making a traffic stop in November, and now the former Valley star never wants to give it up.

“When I found out his badge number was 29, I thought, oh, man, the only thing I can do is keep it,” said Balla, a rising sophomore defensive back at Allegheny. “I really didn't care for the number at first, but Officer Shaw made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us. That's the least I could do to repay him.”

The Pirates recognized Shaw with a pregame ceremony at Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Members of his family wore No. 29 jerseys with “Shaw” on the back, and proceeds from the 50/50 collection went to his estate.

Balla, who wore No. 24 growing up, said he plans to keep the number to honor Shaw, a former star athlete at Burrell who joined the New Kensington police force in June 2017.

The 2016 Valley News Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year, Balla earned Honorable Mention All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors as a freshman after recording a team-high 72 tackles for Allegheny.

