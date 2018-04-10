Westmoreland campus clippings: SVC lacrosse player Nelson earns weekly honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent senior lacrosse midfielder Maggie Nelson was named the ORLC Offensive Player of the Week. She had 22 goals and five assists over two recent games for the Bearcats.

She handed out her 100th career assist and broke the school record for goals in a game with 11 in a 24-2 victory over Waynesburg. Nelson has a conference-leading 68 goals and 84 points this season.

Men's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Junior attacker Jeremy Kennedy became the ninth player in program history to reach 100 goals. Through 11 games this season, Kennedy leads the Bearcats (8-3, 4-0) in goals (36), assists (16) and points (52).

Seton Hill

Sophomore faceoff specialist Jay Scerbo was named Great Midwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He won 18 of 23 faceoffs and had 15 ground balls in a 11-9 win over Mercyhurst. Scerbo leads the GWAC in ground balls (97) and faceoff percentage (68.3).

Seton Hill began the week ranked No. 4 in the USILA D2 Coaches Poll.

Softball

IUP

Sophomore outfielder Megan Little (Penn-Trafford) hit a grand slam in a 9-5 victory over Mansfield.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) was named ECAC South Rookie of the Week. She compiled a .692 batting average, going 9 for 13 with seven runs and six RBIs last week.

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

For the second consecutive year, the Bobcats were lauded as an AMCC Peak Performer for having the conference's top GPA through the fall semester (3.538).

Women's tennis

Pitt-Greensburg

The team received an AMCC Peak Performer award for leading the conference in cumulative GPA (3.483) through the fall semester.

Men's tennis

Saint Vincent

After opening the season with six losses in a row, the Bearcats rallied for five consecutive wins, including a 6-3 PAC victory over Waynesburg that had singles wins by junior Jonathan Prichard, sophomore Jon Oskin, sophomore Riley Maruca (Greensburg Salem) and junior Alex DeLuca (Latrobe). Juniors Zach Fox and Ryan Hartz picked up a victory at second doubles for SVC.