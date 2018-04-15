Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Penn-Trafford grad Tyler Smith settles in as closer at Canisius

Chuck Curti | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Penn-Trafford grad Tyler Smith, a senior at Canisius, tied for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference lead in saves last season with 11.
Penn-Trafford grad Tyler Smith, a senior at Canisius, tied for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference lead in saves last season with 11.
Canisius closer Tyler Smith (Penn-Trafford) ranks second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with six saves this season.
Canisius closer Tyler Smith (Penn-Trafford) ranks second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with six saves this season.

When Tyler Smith made the transition to college baseball, it was time to specialize. After making a handful of plate appearances as a freshman, he put his bat on the rack for good to concentrate on pitching for Canisius.

The Penn-Trafford grad admitted he misses offense. Occasionally, he will grab a bat and jump into the cage during practice.

“But I wouldn't be good at (hitting) at this level,” he said, “so I don't miss it that much.”

Pitching, on the other hand, is a different story. After filling various roles on the Griffins staff as a freshman and sophomore, Smith settled in as the closer last season and tied for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference lead in saves (11).

He gave up one earned run — it came in the first game of the season — in 29 23 innings (0.30 ERA) and struck out 43. He also went 3-0.

“His freshman and sophomore year, he was just a thrower. Then he set goals for himself to become more of a pitcher,” Canisius coach Matt Maruzek said. “His fastball command was impeccable (last season).”

His numbers aren't quite as impressive this season.

The senior has six saves through the Griffins' 31 games, but his ERA is 1.23 and he has struck out 16 in 14 23 innings.

The difference has been his fastball command. While Smith is able to throw four pitches with efficiency, Maruzek said everything sets up off his fastball.

The Griffins' new pitching coach, Brandon Bielecki — no relation to former major league pitcher Mike Bielecki — was himself a closer for Canisius. He said he believes Smith was reading into his struggles too much.

“I think he was looking for something in his mechanics,” Bielecki said. “I told him just to take a step back. I told him he needed to find his rhythm.”

That mission might have been accomplished. On Wednesday against Kent State, Smith threw a scoreless, hitless inning, and Bielecki said that was the first time this season Smith “put it all together.”

“I think I was just getting a little too tense,” Smith said, “and it was causing me to tighten up. I just have to stay loose. Everything seems to be clicking at the right time.”

Even through his rough patches, Smith had his share of highlights. He got the save in Canisius' 3-2 win over then-No. 10 N.C. State on March 4 with a scoreless, two-strikeout inning. He also registered saves in wins over Ohio State and West Virginia.

Smith's rediscovery of his form comes at the perfect time. The Griffins head into the second half of the conference schedule at 9-3 (20-11 overall) and in third place in the MAAC.

Smith said he is confident his team can push for the MAAC title. And, perhaps more than ever, he is confident in his ability to deliver in the clutch.

“You've got to look at every single batter and tell yourself that you're better than this guy,” he said. “If you have any doubt in your mind, you're not going to perform at your best.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

