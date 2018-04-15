Deer Lakes grad Zach Hudecek hitting on all cylinders for Thiel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Zach Hudecek believes in creating offense by any means necessary.

The Deer Lakes graduate leads Thiel with a .413 batting average, .750 slugging percentage and .505 on-base percentage.

Hudecek, a right fielder, also has been hit by a pitch a team-best nine times and drawn seven walks.

His prowess at the plate has helped Thiel navigate through a challenging nonconference schedule and build a 7-3 record in Presidents' Athletic Conference play. The Tomcats are in second place in the PAC behind Washington & Jefferson (9-1).

“I want to do anything to get on base and help the team score runs,” Hudecek said. “Obviously, the more runs we score, the better our chances of getting wins.”

Hudecek produced a strong week late last month, going 7 for 11 (.636) with a double, triple, home run, six RBIs and five runs in leading the team to a 3-1 record.

He finished the stretch with a .764 on-base percentage as the Tomcats defeated Grove City and swept a doubleheader against Chatham. Hudecek earned PAC Player of the Week honors April 2 and was selected to D3baseball.com's Team of the Week on April 3.

“I was seeing the ball pretty well and making solid contact,” Hudecek said. “Everything fell into place well for me that week.”

He leads the conference in slugging percentage, is second in on-base percentage, and his batting average ranks third.

His five home runs are third, and he is sixth in doubles (eight).

“We always count him to make things happen,” Thiel coach Joe Schaly said. “The guys really rally around him. They love when he comes to the plate. It could be anything from him. You just never know, but a majority of the time, it's something good.”

Schaly said Hudecek has embraced increased leadership.

“We're playing a lot of younger guys, and his experience has really helped them become more comfortable in their games,” Schaly said.

Hudecek said he doesn't mind getting hit by a pitch. In addition to getting plunked nine times this season, he was hit a team-high 13 times in 2017.

“That goes back to high school,” Hudecek said with a chuckle. “Me and a buddy of mine would see who could get hit by the most pitches. I take pride in that to get on base.”

Hudecek heated up again in a six-game stretch from March 31 to April 10, when he went 14 of 23 with four runs, four RBIs, two doubles and two triples. He raised his average from .347 to .431.

“I've just stayed more relaxed this year,” Hudecek said. “I'm just having a lot of fun with my teammates. Having fun makes it a lot easier to play well.”

Schaly said a key to Hudecek's success this season is him having more patience at the plate.

“Zach's a more selective hitter who doesn't chase as many bad pitches as he did as a younger guy,” Schaly said.

Thiel split a doubleheader at PAC foe Thomas More on Friday.

The Tomcats lost the opener 17-3, but Hudecek went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

He hit a solo home run in the top of the first and added an RBI single in the fifth.

The Tomcats won Game 2, 13-11, in 10 innings. Hudecek went 0 for 4 but reached base safely three times and scored three runs.

He drew a walk in the sixth inning and later scored to tie the game 5-5.

Hudecek was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to make the score 7-5 and scored on a fielder's choice.

He reached on a fielder's choice in the ninth and scored Thiel's 11th run on an single.

Thiel returns to conference action Tuesday with a doubleheader at PAC rival Westminster (9-7, 3-3) before a two-game set Saturday at Saint Vincent.

“We have the mentality that we can compete with any team,” Hudecek said. “If we keep that mentality, we should be in good shape in and out of the conference.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.