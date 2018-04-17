Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Campus clippings: Edwards leads Point Park softball to pair of wins

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Tiffany Edwards came within inches of a perfect game.

The Point Park junior and Deer Lakes graduate pitched a one-hitter in the Pioneers' 8-0, six-inning victory over Asbury (Ky.) on Friday.

Asbury's lone hit came in the final inning, an infield single on a close play at first base. Edwards faced 19 batters, allowing just that one hit, walking none and striking out four. She followed that with another strong start Saturday, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over Midway (Ky.).

For the season, Edwards is 2-6 with a 2.04 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Gannon

Sophomores Maria Taliani and Rachel Tanilli, both Deer Lakes graduates, continued to power up as the Golden Knights stayed on a hot streak. Taliani went 7 for 17 with two homers, four doubles and seven RBIs as Gannon took five of six games from Notre Dame (Ohio), Edinboro and Mercyhurst.

Tanilli went 8 for 21 with a double, homer, six RBIs and two stolen bases.

Thiel

Junior Jess Kelley (Freeport) earned the win as Thiel beat Waynesburg, 10-4, in the second game of a doubleheader. Kelley allowed three earned runs on 11 hits in seven innings, striking out four. She also went 2 for 8 with a double in the two games. Junior Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) went 4 for 8 with a double in the two games.

Baseball

Allegheny

Junior Noah Shannon (Freeport) went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as the Gators beat Ohio Wesleyan, 5-0.

IUP

Redshirt junior Matt Swartz (Freeport) hit his second homer of the season and doubled in a 17-4 victory over Clarion on Friday. The third baseman is batting .328 on the season with six doubles and eight RBIs.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Patrick Monteverde (Fox Chapel) earned the victory in a 7-2 win over Cal (Pa.). Monteverde pitched five innings, yielding two runs on seven hits, walking four and striking out four. Redshirt junior Chris Law (Knoch) went 1 for 2 with a home run in the game.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) tied a program record with his 18th career triple in a 13-3 victory over Chatham on Saturday. Sciullo went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the game. In the first game of the doubleheader, Sciullo went 2 for 4 with four stolen bases — the most by a W&J player since 2008 — two runs and an RBI in a 14-4 victory.

Football

Pitt

Senior Quinton Wirginis (Fox Chapel) made five tackles, including one for a loss, while playing for the Blue Team in a 10-3 victory over Gold in Pitt's annual Spring Game.

Track and field

Clarion

Sophomore Letizia Collini (Kiski Area) won the 800-meter run at Saturday's Westminster Invitational, posting a time of 2 minutes, 19.65 seconds. Collini also qualified for the PSAC championship meet.

Pitt

Freshman Nikki Scherer (Burrell) teamed with Taylor Middleton, Desiree Garland and Whitney Martin to place eighth in the 400-meter relay at the Tennessee Relays on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

