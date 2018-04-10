West Virginia tops Penn State at PNC Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The West Virginia University baseball team edged Penn State 3-2 in 10 innings Tuesday evening in a game played at PNC Park.

Mountaineers sophomore designated hitter Chase Illig singled in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th.

It was WVU's third walk-off win this season.

Illig also had the game-winning hit in last year's PNC Park matchup.

The walk-off hit came after the Nittany Lions (7-19) had tied the game with two outs in the top of the ninth.

The Mountaineers (14-15) scored twice in the first before Penn State came back with one in the third and the run in the ninth.

WVU has won three in a row and four of its past five, while Penn State dropped its eighth in a row.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.