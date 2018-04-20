Emily Kraus finds her home in Allegheny lacrosse program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley graduate Emily Kraus is building steam in her first season on the Allegheny women's lacrosse team.

Kraus, a sophomore who transferred from Central Michigan, is among team leaders in goals (39), shots (83) and draw controls (40) through 13 games.

Gators coach Ashley Hughes said Kraus has been a dominant force in the midfield.

“She had a preseason injury that left her out of practice leading up to our first game, but (she) is finding her momentum as the season goes on,” Hughes said. “As we hit our stride in conference play, I hope to (see) Emily rise as one of the top contenders in the conference.”

The Gators were 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

Kraus, of Sewickley, said she moved to the NCAA Division III school in Meadville because it seemed like a great place for her to grow academically.

“I felt a connection the moment I met the team and coaching staff,” Kraus said. “It's also very cool to carry the Allegheny tradition since both my parents and grandmother all graduated from Allegheny.”

Kraus' mother, the former Nellie Springer, was a women's soccer all-American for the Gators in the mid-1980s. She remains the school record holder in career goals (94) and points (218).

She coaches the Quaker Valley girls lacrosse team.

“Emily fit in with our Gator lacrosse family right away from her recruit visit,” Hughes said. “I knew she had found her home.

“Our team culture is something that is very important to us, and she was an immediate contributor. On the field, she grinds it out every day and pushes her teammates to be better.”

Kraus, who is considering studying mathematics, said her goals are to keep growing with the team and making lifelong memories.

She scored 21 points on 14 goals and seven assists for Division I Central Michigan last season.

She led Quaker Valley to the WPIAL Division I title and the PIAA semifinals in 2015.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.