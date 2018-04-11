Saint Vincent's Nelson breaks NCAA Division III single-game scoring record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent senior lacrosse star Maggie Nelson broke the NCAA Division III record for points in a game, rolling up 19 with 11 goals and eight assists, in a 25-10 victory over Chatham on Wednesday in Latrobe.

The former record was also held by a Saint Vincent player. Nora Posival had an 18-point game against Franciscan exactly five years ago to the day — April 11, 2013.

Not to be outdone, Nelson's teammate, junior Naomi Schwaiger also scored 11 goals to tie Nelson's single-game school record. She also had an assist for a 12-point game.

Nelson, a midfielder, topped the 300-goal mark for her career, becoming just the seventh player in NCAA Division III history to do so. She also has more than 400 career points. Only nine other players at the D-III level have tallied that many.

Saint Vincent improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the ORLC.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.