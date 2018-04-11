Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt-Greensburg's Common sets program's career home-run mark

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's Chris Common broke the Pitt-Greensburg record for home runs in a season.
Pitt-Greensburg Athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Chris Common broke the school record for career home runs at Pitt-Greensburg when he launched his 19th homer — a grand slam over the fence at Bobcat Park — in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday against Mt. Aloysius.

UPG (12-7, 5-1) swept the twin bill by scores of 12-6 and 9-6.

Common, a junior left fielder, broke Bryan Colish's mark of 18 homers set from 2010-12.

Common was an all-AMCC first-team selection last season when he hit 10 homers and drove in 42 while batting .371. He hit two homers and drove in five runs in a game against Hilbert.

He was the AMCC Newcomer of the Year in 2016.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or vua Twitter @BillBeckner.

