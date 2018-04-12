Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Cal (Pa.) baseball enters record book with sweep over Salem.

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, April 12, 2018

Updated 17 hours ago

Cal (Pa.) junior left fielder Ben Maudie had memorable game Tuesday.

He went 5 for 5 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs scored as Cal defeated Salem, 27-13, in the second game of a doubleheader. One of his home runs was a grand slam.

The Vulcans had eight homers, including four in the second inning when they collected 13 hits.

Cal became the 13th team in NCAA Division II history to collect at least 13 hits in an inning and the 23rd team to hit four home runs in an inning.

Cal won Game 1, 13-4.

Freshman Louden Conte, the son of coach Michael Conte, also hit a grand slam. He finished with five RBIs.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield _Trib.

