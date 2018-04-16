Westmoreland campus clippings: Pitt-Greensburg's Common displays uncommon power

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chris Common continues to swing for the fences.

The Penn-Trafford grad and junior left fielder broke the school record for career home runs at Pitt-Greensburg when he launched his 19th homer — a grand slam over the fence at Bobcat Park — in the first game of a doubleheader last week against Mt. Aloysius.

UPG swept the twin bill, 12-6 and 9-6.

Common broke Bryan Colish's mark of 18 homers set from 2010-12.

Common was an all-AMCC first-team selection last season when he hit 10 homers and drove in 42 while batting .371. He hit two homers and drove in five runs in a game against Hilbert.

He was the AMCC Newcomer of the Year in 2016.

The Bobcats (15-8, 8-2) have won seven of their last eight games, including a 10-5 win over Pitt-Bradford on its senior day.

Freshman Reno Rainey (Norwin) had four hits, including four doubles, four runs and three RBIs, and junior Tyler Holland also had four hits and drove in two in a doubleheader split.

Baseball

Fordham

Sophomore Matt Tarabek (Hempfield) is hitting .290 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs for the Rams (21-11-1). He has started all 33 games.

Saint Vincent

Junior first baseman Bobby Finn hit three home runs, including two in one inning, as the Bearcats (9-13, 5-5 PAC) downed Waynesburg, 9-1.

Finn led off the fourth inning with a solo homer, added a three-run shot in the fourth and a two-run shot in the sixth for six RBIs. Finn was named PAC Hitter of the Week.

Seton Hill

Seton Hill swept a four-game series from Cal (Pa.) by winning both games of a doubleheader Saturday, 2-0 and 7-4. Sophomore Carl Turner had two hits, and freshman Jared Kollar (Latrobe) picked up the win in Game 1.

Fifth-year senior Tyler Sullivan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Freshman Jordan Fiedor and senior Mark Colella each had two hits in the second game.

Sophomore Kenny Wells earned a save in both games for the Griffins (15-16, 9-7 PSAC), who have five consecutive wins.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior first baseman Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford) has started all 37 games for the Presidents (27-9-1). He his hitting .344 with 10 doubles, a home run and a team-leading 25 RBIs. His RBI double against La Roche tied the game at 4-4 but in a rare occasion, the game ended in a 13-13 tie after it was called because of darkness.

WCCC

Sophomore catcher Brandon Auckerman (Hempfield) hit for the cycle and drove in six runs to lead the Wolfpack (2-14) to an 18-6 victory over Butler County Community College.

Softball

Saint Vincent

Freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) hit her eighth home run of the season and picked up a pitching win in the Bearcats' twin bill sweep of host Grove City (7-4, 3-2).

Senior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe) went 3 for 4 with an RBI in the first game for SVC (15-6, 6-3).

Seton Hill

The Griffins (15-11, 7-5 PSAC) swept a doubleheader against Edinboro. In the first game, won by the Griffins, 19-1, junior Devin Terry went 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs, three runs and the pitching win. Senior third baseman Ashley Perillo (Latrobe) and sophomore catcher Chelsea Rohan each had three RBIs, and senior Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant) scored three times.

In the second game, a 6-3 win, freshman Jenna Osikowicz (Hempfield) went 2 for 4 with a run and Rohan drove in two.

Rohan was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week.