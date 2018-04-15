Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill's Bisignani selected for volleyball 'Tour of Brazil'

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Seton Hill sophomore Leah Bisignani leads the team with 220 points and 181 kills this season.
Seton Hill Athletics
Seton Hill sophomore Leah Bisignani leads the team with 220 points and 181 kills this season.

Seton Hill's Leah Bisignani has been chosen to play on the USA D-2 Volleyball Tour of Brazil next month.

A redshirt sophomore middle hitter and Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, Bisignani is one of 20 Division II college players selected from across the country based on All-American, all-region or all-conference honors — or in Bisignani's case, all of those.

She was an AVCA All-American honorable mention, made the AVCA All-Region first team, the NCAA D2CCA All-Atlantic Region first team, and was an all-PSAC first-teamer.

The U.S. teams will leave for Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 28. Two days later, they will go against club and professional teams. And on June 2, they will compete in the “International Challenge” in Rio de Janeiro, a mish-mash of U22, adult and pro teams.

Injured during the 2015 season, the 6-foot-1 Bisignani came on strong the next year and has been dominant at the net since for the Griffins. She had 316 kills and 106 blocks last season as Seton Hill (22-8) advanced to the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament.

Team rosters:

USA D-2 Red

Leah Bisignani, Seton Hill

Maddy Bruder, Northwest Missouri State

Cassidy Cason, Rollins

Rachel Fletcher, Rollins

Alyssa Gage, Southern Connecticut State

Haley Hop, Alabama-Huntsville

Saavy Hughes, Truman State

Rowan Jack, Notre Dame de Namur

Leanna Jadus, Southern Connecticut State

Alicia Pickett, Missouri Southern State

Coach: Lisa Bushman, Rollins

USA D-2 Black

Allyson Cappel, Ferris State

Ava Carnley, North Alabama

Jennifer Eubanks, Northwestern Oklahoma State

Malissa LeClaire, Upper Iowa

Stormi Leonard, Ouachita Baptist

Bethany Lovhaug, Upper Iowa

Adrianna Nolly, Ouachita Baptist

Courtney Place, Augustana

Mikayla Watson, Oklahoma Baptist

Hannah Williams, Northwestern Oklahoma State

Coach: Brianna Barry, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

