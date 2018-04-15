Seton Hill's Bisignani selected for volleyball 'Tour of Brazil'
Updated 3 hours ago
Seton Hill's Leah Bisignani has been chosen to play on the USA D-2 Volleyball Tour of Brazil next month.
A redshirt sophomore middle hitter and Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, Bisignani is one of 20 Division II college players selected from across the country based on All-American, all-region or all-conference honors — or in Bisignani's case, all of those.
She was an AVCA All-American honorable mention, made the AVCA All-Region first team, the NCAA D2CCA All-Atlantic Region first team, and was an all-PSAC first-teamer.
The U.S. teams will leave for Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 28. Two days later, they will go against club and professional teams. And on June 2, they will compete in the “International Challenge” in Rio de Janeiro, a mish-mash of U22, adult and pro teams.
Injured during the 2015 season, the 6-foot-1 Bisignani came on strong the next year and has been dominant at the net since for the Griffins. She had 316 kills and 106 blocks last season as Seton Hill (22-8) advanced to the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament.
Team rosters:
USA D-2 Red
Leah Bisignani, Seton Hill
Maddy Bruder, Northwest Missouri State
Cassidy Cason, Rollins
Rachel Fletcher, Rollins
Alyssa Gage, Southern Connecticut State
Haley Hop, Alabama-Huntsville
Saavy Hughes, Truman State
Rowan Jack, Notre Dame de Namur
Leanna Jadus, Southern Connecticut State
Alicia Pickett, Missouri Southern State
Coach: Lisa Bushman, Rollins
USA D-2 Black
Allyson Cappel, Ferris State
Ava Carnley, North Alabama
Jennifer Eubanks, Northwestern Oklahoma State
Malissa LeClaire, Upper Iowa
Stormi Leonard, Ouachita Baptist
Bethany Lovhaug, Upper Iowa
Adrianna Nolly, Ouachita Baptist
Courtney Place, Augustana
Mikayla Watson, Oklahoma Baptist
Hannah Williams, Northwestern Oklahoma State
Coach: Brianna Barry, Southeastern Oklahoma State
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.