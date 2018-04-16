Weekend College Top 10: Saint Vincent's Maggie Nelson part of exclusive club

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Saint Vincent lacrosse star joins elite company

Senior Maggie Nelson had 10 goals Sunday — giving her 100 on the season — in a 17-12 victory over Franciscan. She became the 10th player in NCAA Division III history to achieve that milestone, and it was Nelson's fifth consecutive game with 10 or more goals. Sophomore Rachel Belles (Vincentian Academy) had 12 draw controls to up her season total to 72, breaking the school record. The Bearcats improved to 9-2.

2. Westminster softball extends winning streak to 16; coach wins 500th

Senior pitcher Jazmyn Rohrer struck out a combined 16 as the Titans swept Washington & Jefferson, 1-0 and 7-3, in a PAC doubleheader Saturday. In Game 1, Rohrer recorded 11 strikeouts in a two-hitter, and senior Addie Dieterich had an RBI single. In Game 2, Dieterich went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Rohrer struck out five in 2 1⁄ 3 innings of relief. On Friday, Westminster defeated Grove City, 5-4, to give 22nd-year coach Jan Reddinger her 500th career win. Westminster (18-5, 9-0 PAC) is three games away from tying the school record for consecutive wins, which was set in 2016.

3. Slippery Rock, Mercyhurst baseball still tied for 1st

The PSAC West showdown between the Rock (19-9) and the No. 11 Lakers (22-7) didn't decide anything, as they split four games over the weekend and remain knotted with 12-4 league records. On Friday, Slippery Rock won the opener 4-3 as senior Kyle Wise, the No. 9 hitter, hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning. Mercyhurst came back to win the second game 4-3. Lakers first baseman Daniel Elliott homered twice, and Parker Shannon hit a walk-off single in the seventh. Slippery Rock senior Tyler Walters went a combined 4 for 6 with a homer. On Saturday, Mercyhurst rolled 11-2 in the first game before Slippery Rock squeezed out a 5-3 victory in the second game. Senior Christian Porterfield, junior Joe Campagna (Blackhawk) and Walters homered in Game 2, with Walters' three-run shot making it 5-1 in the fifth inning. Walters has 44 career home runs, one away from tying the PSAC career record.

4. Saint Vincent junior homers twice in same inning

First baseman Bobby Finn (Peters Township) homered twice in the fourth inning of Saint Vincent's 16-11 victory over Waynesburg in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday, becoming the first player in modern school to do so. He added another homer in the sixth inning, becoming the second player to go deep three times in a game. Finn finished 3 for 6 with six RBIs. Waynesburg (7-17, 3-7) won the opener 16-10. The Bearcats are 9-13 overall, 5-5 in the PAC.

5. Geneva softball coach Zanic eclipses 400 wins

After suffering through a nine-game losing streak, the Golden Tornadoes beat Chatham on Thursday and swept Bethany on Friday to help Van Zanic reach the milestone. Against Bethany, freshman Kyleigh Jo Ward threw a three-hitter in Game 1, and sophomore April Lude drove in two runs as Geneva won 3-1. In Game 2, Lude finished 2 for 3 with five RBIs, and freshman Madison Schultz (Seneca Valley) and junior Ericka Hess added three hits apiece in the Golden Tornadoes' 11-8 victory. Geneva is 11-13 overall and 3-7 in the PAC.

6. IUP baseball rallies with 3 homers in final inning

Senior Anthony Rigous hit a walk-off homer to cap a comeback from a three-run deficit in the seventh inning as the Crimson Hawks topped Clarion, 9-8, on Saturday, part of a four-game sweep. Senior Cory Wheeler (Butler) led off the seventh with a homer, and classmate Ted DeSanti tied the score 8-8 with a two-run homer. IUP finished with 12 homers on the weekend. DeSanti homered twice in the first game Saturday — a 9-7 victory — and hit .714 with four homers, 12 RBIs and eight runs in the series. IUP improved to 10-18 overall and 7-9 in the PSAC West, and Clarion dropped to 7-25, 2-14.

7. Slippery Rock tennis coach earns 300th win

The Rock routed Ashland, 8-1, on Sunday to give 20th-year coach Matt Meredith the milestone victory. Meredith is 300-167 all-time, and his win total is second-best among active PSAC coaches. Slippery Rock swept the doubles competition against Ashland, including an 8-3 victory by the No. 1 team of senior Carla Corrochano Moracho and sophomore Lacey Cohen (Fox Chapel). It was Moracho's 99th career victory as she tries to become the 10th player in school history to reach 100 wins. Slippery Rock (12-11), which won four matches last week, faces Mercyhurst in the PSAC Tournament on Tuesday.

8. Pitt baseball earns 3rd consecutive series victory

Senior Frank Maldonado hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the Panthers past Georgia Tech, 6-5, in the decisive game of their three-game ACC series Sunday. Freshman Ron Washington Jr. went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and sophomore transfer Kevin Henriksen allowed one run in three innings of relief to earn the win. Pitt (19-14, 8-10 ACC) lost Friday's opener 7-3 before winning 4-3 in 14 innings on Saturday, when junior Liam Sabino hit a walk-off single to drive in junior Connor Perry (Norwin). Georgia Tech slipped to 21-16, 9-9 ACC. This is the first time Pitt won three ACC series in a row since joining the conference in 2014.

9. No. 19 RMU lacrosse shuts down Cleveland State

Junior Alex Heger made 16 saves, becoming the second Colonials player with 20 career wins, and Robert Morris prevailed 14-5 on Saturday. Redshirt junior Matt Schmidt scored three times for RMU (9-3, 3-1), which has won three in a row and has two regular-season games left.

10. Penn State men's golf dominant in home event

Senior Cole Miller earned medalist honors by shooting 7-under par, and the Nittany Lions won the Rutherford Intercollegiate championship for the fourth consecutive year Sunday. Penn State's three-day team score of 8-under 844 was the second lowest in 54-hole tournament history. West Virginia placed second among 12 schools at 7-over. Penn State junior JD Hughes tied for third at 2-under.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.