NAIA to combine basketball divisions in 2020-21
Updated 15 hours ago
NAIA men's and women's basketball will shrink to one division each in 2020-21, the association's Council of Presidents decided Monday .
NAIA basketball currently has two divisions with Carlow and Point Park competing in Division 2.
The council voted at the NAIA National Convention in Kansas City after a nearly two-year study by a task force of representatives from member schools.
The NAIA expanded from one basketball division to two in 1992.
"This was a significant decision and one that the association did not take lightly," NAIA president Jim Carr said in a statement. "However, for an organization of our size, one basketball division makes the most sense both financially and logistically."
Each team will have an eight-scholarship limit.
The association still must finalize a postseason format this spring. The task force recommended 64-team tournaments.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.