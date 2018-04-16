NAIA to combine basketball divisions in 2020-21

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NAIA men's and women's basketball will shrink to one division each in 2020-21, the association's Council of Presidents decided Monday .

NAIA basketball currently has two divisions with Carlow and Point Park competing in Division 2.

The council voted at the NAIA National Convention in Kansas City after a nearly two-year study by a task force of representatives from member schools.

The NAIA expanded from one basketball division to two in 1992.

"This was a significant decision and one that the association did not take lightly," NAIA president Jim Carr said in a statement. "However, for an organization of our size, one basketball division makes the most sense both financially and logistically."

Each team will have an eight-scholarship limit.

The association still must finalize a postseason format this spring. The task force recommended 64-team tournaments.

