Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

NAIA to combine basketball divisions in 2020-21

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Freshman gaurd Michelle Burns dribbles the ball down the court during the Point Park Women's basketball match on Nov 29 against Rio Grande.
Freshman gaurd Michelle Burns dribbles the ball down the court during the Point Park Women's basketball match on Nov 29 against Rio Grande.

Updated 15 hours ago

NAIA men's and women's basketball will shrink to one division each in 2020-21, the association's Council of Presidents decided Monday .

NAIA basketball currently has two divisions with Carlow and Point Park competing in Division 2.

The council voted at the NAIA National Convention in Kansas City after a nearly two-year study by a task force of representatives from member schools.

The NAIA expanded from one basketball division to two in 1992.

"This was a significant decision and one that the association did not take lightly," NAIA president Jim Carr said in a statement. "However, for an organization of our size, one basketball division makes the most sense both financially and logistically."

Each team will have an eight-scholarship limit.

The association still must finalize a postseason format this spring. The task force recommended 64-team tournaments.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me