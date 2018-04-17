Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Experienced Westminster softball team has learned how to handle success ... and failure

Chuck Curti | Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
Riverview graduate Nikki Anderson is hitting .295 and is third on the Westminster softball team with 14 RBIs.
Westminster Athletics
Riverview graduate Nikki Anderson is hitting .295 and is third on the Westminster softball team with 14 RBIs.
Westminster junior Kailey Liverman is hitting .462 with three homers and 17 RBIs.
Westminster Athletics
Westminster junior Kailey Liverman is hitting .462 with three homers and 17 RBIs.
Senior pitcher Jazmyn Rohrer is 14-1 with a 0.80 ERA. She has struck out 147 in 96 innings pitched.
Westminster Athletics
Senior pitcher Jazmyn Rohrer is 14-1 with a 0.80 ERA. She has struck out 147 in 96 innings pitched.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Westminster softball team has seen this movie before, and it didn't like the ending. The Titans aim to make the sequel more successful.

In 2016, the Titans took a program-best 19-game winning streak into their final Presidents' Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season. They got swept by Thomas More, and it started a downward spiral of five losses in their final six games, including an 0-2 showing in the PAC Tournament.

That was a sophomore-heavy team, and those players are seniors with more seasoning and more confidence. Heading into Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader at Chatham, the Titans have won 16 in a row and are 18-5, 9-0 in the PAC.

Coach Jan Reddinger, who recently won her 500th career game, said this team learned a valuable lesson two years ago.

“We went on that run, then had that first loss, and it was how they handled it,” she said. “They weren't used to (losing). So we talked a lot last year about how to recover from a loss.

“I keep telling them, it's going to come. … I tell them not to panic or dwell on it, and that's what they did two years ago.”

That streak-busting loss hasn't happened yet this spring, but the Titans have shown their maturity in other ways, namely being able to win close games. Nine of the 16 wins in the streak have been by one or two runs, including an extra-inning win.

Junior Kailey Liverman, who is second on the team with a .462 batting average, said the players have learned to keep their cool.

“In previous years, it would be a close game, and we'd be freaking out,” she said. “We'd be nervous. We'd make errors. I think now we're comfortable in those close games.”

Offensively, the Titans haven't been scoring in bunches. They have reached double digits in runs only once during the winning streak.

Instead, they have thrived on timely hitting and getting contributions up and down the lineup. Addie Dieterich and Liverman spearhead the offense, ranking 1-2 on the team in batting average, RBIs, runs, hits, total bases and on-base percentage. They are complemented by five players who are hitting at least .279, including seniors Nikki Anderson (Riverview), who is hitting .295 and ranks third on the team with 14 RBIs, and Alexa Owrey (Shenango), who is hitting .313.

Having a dominant pitcher hasn't hurt, either. Senior Jazmyn Rohrer is 14-1 with a 0.80 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 96 innings. She already is nearing her strikeout total from last season, when she fanned 151 in 137 13 innings.

“This year is a little different because teams know me, and they've seen me a lot,” she said. “I'm hitting spots more. In years past, I could rely on my speed. Now I'm throwing more movement pitches.

“I don't know if I'm a ‘smarter' pitcher. I'm more mature.”

The Titans are hoping their maturity and savvy will carry them to a PAC title. And while maintaining the current winning streak in the process would be nice, they are more concerned with winning the games that count.

The large senior class knows this is their last opportunity to earn a championship, but rather than let the pressure get to them like it did two years ago, their focus is on enjoying the ride.

“You kind of go back to when you were little, and you were playing for fun,” Anderson said. “You don't want to look back at your last year and say, ‘We were too stressed out to do well.' ”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me