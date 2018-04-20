Hempfield grad Bridget Guy sets pole vault records at Virginia Challenge
Redshirt junior Bridget Guy felt right at home competing for the Virginia women's track and field team Friday night during the seventh annual Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Va.
Guy, a Hempfield graduate, put on a show in the pole vault. She broke the facility, meet and school record when she cleared 14 feet, 71⁄2 inches.
Guy sets a facility, meet and school record in the pole vault. She cleared a height of 4.46m (14-7.5) pic.twitter.com/HJveDOc9P0— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVA_Track) April 21, 2018
"It's really crazy and I'm still coming to terms with it," Guy said in a Virginia video interview. "From here on out, I just want to keep going more and more; today gave me a lot of courage and determination to do better."
Bridget Guy on her record setting night in the pole vault pic.twitter.com/KBeF8Uh2uF— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVA_Track) April 21, 2018
Guy did not compete in the outdoor season last year but was a second-team all-ACC pick in 2016. She was awarded the same honor during the indoor season that year.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.