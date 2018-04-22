Cal's baseball coach Mike Conte captures 600th victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cal (Pa.) head baseball coach Mike Conte notched his 600th win Saturday as the Vulcans swept a doubleheader against Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West foe Gannon.

Conte is one of four active PSAC head coaches and the 35th active head coach in NCAA Division II to reach 600 career wins.

The milestone victory came in Game 1, an 8-5 triumph.

He is the winningest coach in program history with a 601-437 record in 22 seasons. He has been selected the PSAC West Coach of the Year seven times.

Conte captured his 500th win with a victory over IUP in 2014.

The sweep of Gannon put Cal at 20-17 overall and 9-11 in league play. The Vulcans are in fifth place in the division standings, three games behind Gannon and Seton Hill for the final playoff spot in the PSAC tournament.

Cal returns to action Wednesday when it faces West Liberty in a nonconference game at Washington's Wild Things Park at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.