Campus clippings: Belle Vernon grad Aaron Krepps to join W&J Hall of Fame

Former Belle Vernon football standout Aaron Krepps is part of Washington & Jefferson's 20th Hall of Fame class.

Krepps was the PAC and ECAC Southwest Player of the Year in 2004 caught 181 pass receptions for 2,788 yards and 49 touchdowns. He played in the Aztec Bowl Division III all-star game in 2005.

Krepps, who also coached at Belle Vernon, is the offensive coordinator at Bluffton College.

Men's track and field

Seton Hill

Junior Dontay Jacobs was named PSAC Men's Track Athlete of the Week after he broke his school record in the 400-meter run with a time of 47.17 seconds at the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State. The mark is the 10th-fastest in the country this season in Division II.

Baseball

Saint Vincent

Pitcher Matt Evans was named PAC and ECAC South Baseball Rookie of the Week after he went 2-0 and threw 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for SVC (12-16, 8-6 PAC). He did not allow a walk and struck out five over two games.

Seton Hill

With a doubleheader sweep of West Liberty — by scores of 9-3 and 13-1 — the Griffins increased their winning streak to five and moved three games above .500 (20-17).

In Game 1, redshirt freshman Parker Denny had three RBIs, senior Tom McCarthey drove in two, redshirt junior Andrew Churba scored twice and freshman Neal McDermott struck out a career-high six in his first college start.

The second game saw redshirt sophomore Chris Law go 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while senior Mark Colella homered and drove in four.

SHU is 11-3 in April. The team is 10-0 overall when scoring nine or more runs.

Softball

Pitt-Johnstown

Freshman Ali Belgiovane (Hempfield) had two hits and two RBIs in a 6-5 loss to Clarion in the first game of a doubleheader. In Game 2, freshmen Stacey Walling (Hempfield) and Bree Ginther (Penn-Trafford) drove in runs and Belgiovane had two hits in an 8-3 win for the Mountain Cats (9-17, 5-7 PSAC Central).

Saint Vincent

Freshman Alona Sleith (Yough), meanwhile, was named the PAC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time in eight weeks. She set a single-season mark for home runs after she hit two Sunday against Thiel to push her total to 10. She also was the winning pitcher in the first game of the doubleheader for SVC (20-6, 11-3 PAC), which has won six straight games.

Sleith hit .583 over four games with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Men's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Junior attacker Jeremy Kennedy broke the school record for goals and points in a season in Saturday's 13-10 victory against Hanover in Latrobe.

Kennedy found the net five times to up his season goal total to 56, which shattered the previous mark of 52 set by Nick Pensyl in 2015. Pensyl's mark of 75 points also fell as Kennedy moved past him with 78.

The Bearcats (12-3, 8-0 Ohio River Lacrosse Conference) have won nine straight games.

Seton Hill

Junior midfielder Jack Moran was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He scored four goals and had two assists in the Griffins' 12-10 victory over No. 18 Limestone.

Moran leads the league in points (72) and assists (31) and is second in goals (41).

The Griffins (12-1) remained No. 4 in the USILA Division II Coaches Poll. They were third in last week's NCAA regional rankings.

Women's golf

Saint Vincent

Freshman Sydney Ball received PAC rookie golfer of the week honors for the fifth straight time (fall season included) after she shot 85 to tie for third in a tri-match against Thomas More and Washington & Jefferson at Oglebay (W.Va.).

Men's tennis

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Jeremy Simms (Mt. Pleasant) was named to the all-AMCC second team. The Bobcats' No. 6 singles player had a 4-2 record this season.

The Bobcats reached the AMCC semifinals before falling to Franciscan, 5-0. UPG, which won its final two regular-season matches to get into the postseason, finished the season with a 3-8 record.

Wrestling

Iowa

Freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) was named to the Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team. Lee shed a potential redshirt and won an NCAA title at 125 pounds this season and finished with a 22-2 record.