RMU loses two assistant basketball coaches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not only is Robert Morris men's basketball coach Andy Toole looking for players to fill out his roster, he's also looking to hire a couple assistant coaches.

That's because Kyle Griffin and Dante' Jackson recently were hired by other programs.

Griffin is leaving RMU for LaSalle in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and Jackson is headed to Kent State in the Mid-American Conference.

Remaining on Toole's staff is assistant coach Mike Iuzzolino, Director of Basketball Operations Tray Woodall and Assistant Operations/Video coordinator Brian Urso.

Griffin, 30, began his collegiate career at LaSalle before transferring to Siena. He was an assistant coach at Lehigh (2013-16) and spent two seasons at MU.

Jackson, 29, was a graduate of Xavier in 2011. He spent a season at Ohio University and two seasons at Xavier as a graduate assistant. He also coached a season at North Kentucky (2015-16), Air Force (2016-17) and Robert Morris (2017-18).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribwe.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.