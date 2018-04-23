Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

RMU loses two assistant basketball coaches

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, April 23, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Robert Morris coach Andy Toole watches from the bench during the first half against Central Connecticut Thurday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Sewall Center in Moon.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris coach Andy Toole watches from the bench during the first half against Central Connecticut Thurday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Sewall Center in Moon.

Updated 8 hours ago

Not only is Robert Morris men's basketball coach Andy Toole looking for players to fill out his roster, he's also looking to hire a couple assistant coaches.

That's because Kyle Griffin and Dante' Jackson recently were hired by other programs.

Griffin is leaving RMU for LaSalle in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and Jackson is headed to Kent State in the Mid-American Conference.

Remaining on Toole's staff is assistant coach Mike Iuzzolino, Director of Basketball Operations Tray Woodall and Assistant Operations/Video coordinator Brian Urso.

Griffin, 30, began his collegiate career at LaSalle before transferring to Siena. He was an assistant coach at Lehigh (2013-16) and spent two seasons at MU.

Jackson, 29, was a graduate of Xavier in 2011. He spent a season at Ohio University and two seasons at Xavier as a graduate assistant. He also coached a season at North Kentucky (2015-16), Air Force (2016-17) and Robert Morris (2017-18).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribwe.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me