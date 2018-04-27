Point Park's Mangum seeks trip to NAIA championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Something about throwing javelin appealed to Mackenzie Mangum.

A softball player throughout her youth, Mangum decided she didn't want to pursue it at the varsity level once she reached high school at Carlynton. One of her friends suggested her softball arm might be put to good use for the track and field team.

Though she enjoyed team sports, having a chance to be the sole author of her destiny was too alluring to ignore.

“It's a very personal sport,” she said. “You can work on yourself a lot while you're doing it. It's a very self-centered sport, and I felt like I needed that.”

Mangum started dabbling in the javelin at the end of her sophomore year, taking it seriously for the first time as a junior. As a senior at Carlynton, she placed fourth at the WPIAL Class AA championship and 10th at the PIAA meet.

Now a sophomore at Point Park, she entered the River States Conference championships as the defending champ in the javelin. Her ultimate goal is to make it to the NAIA national meet.

Mangum is just scratching the surface of her physical potential, but Pioneers coach Kelly Parsley said she quickly has become a leader for the women's team.

“Besides her talent, what she brings to the table is unmeasurable,” he said. “She has become a true leader on this team.”

The RSC title did not earn her an automatic spot in the NAIA national championships. The qualifying standard is 39.10 meters, and her throw of 36.19 last April was well short.

Entering the conference championship, she had yet to eclipse the 36-meter mark this season, but her distances gradually have improved. She has two more chances after the River States meet to reach the qualifying standard: Friday and Saturday at Akron and May 11 at Allegheny.

Her best meet of this outdoor season came April 14-15 at Bucknell's Bison Outdoor Classic. Competing against a field of mostly Division I and II athletes, Mangum finished 25th with her season-best throw of 35.13.

“I actually was very happy with how I performed at that meet,” she said. “I ended up throwing a little further than some Division I athletes. ... But I was humbled at the same time. It was good to learn from them and see different techniques and how I can get better.”

One of the lessons was the need to improve her speed on the approach to the throwing line.

“You want to have speed and power,” she said. “I'm more of a power athlete, so I need to get a little quicker on my footwork.”

Apart from that, she does a lot of self-analysis. Mangum records her throws, then checks for little flaws in her technique.

She also has worked on her mental approach. As an individual performer, she is in control of her results, but the flip side is there aren't any teammates to pick up the slack if she has a bad day.

Mangum has learned to take the down days in stride and remains confident that a trip to nationals is in her future.

“It's not my last time to be able to qualify this year,” she said. “I am more relaxed and trusting in my technique. I'm still new to it, and I still have two years left of college so I don't dwell on if I have a bad meet.

“Gaining meters is easy. I just have to do it at the right time.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.